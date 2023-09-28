 

Cher Accused of Kidnapping Her Own Son to Block His Reconciliation With Wife

The 'Shoop Shoop Song' singer allegedly had her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman kidnapped to disrupt his reunion with estranged wife on their wedding anniversary.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher reportedly had her troubled son kidnapped from a hotel room while he was trying to reunite with his wife on their wedding anniversary. The 77-year-old singer is reported to have made the dramatic move as she was worried about 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman's health.

The claim was made by Cher's daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, in a declaration to a Los Angeles court during a hearing on her and Elijah's divorce.

DailyMail.com reported singer Elijah - the son of Cher and her second husband Greg Allman - is understood to be in rehab in Pasadena, California, after collapsing on the pavement leading up to the entrance of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on September 14.

Elijah married Marieangela, 36, who goes by the name Queenie in the rock band King, in 2013.

In her declaration to the court, Marieangela said she and Elijah had spent 12 days in New York trying to work on their marriage, but said their attempt to reconcile were interrupted by four men who burst into their hotel room last year.

She said, "On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother. I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts."

She added he was in "lockdown" at a "treatment facility that is undisclosed to me," and concluded her statement by saying, "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

Elijah has admitted he started taking drugs when he was 11 and has had a long battle with heroin addiction.

The Mail reported worried staff at the Chateau Marmont had reached out to her over worries about his appearance before his collapse. One source said, "Virtually every morning and afternoon Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking."

"He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out. It always looked like it was dipped in something. He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets."

Elijah met Marieangela in Germany after he went there for treatment for a case of Lyme Disease. Cher did not congratulate the newlyweds after they eloped and refused to acknowledge their engagement. Elijah filed for divorce from Marieangela and said they had split in April 2020, though she maintains they didn't break up until a year later.

