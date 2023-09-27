 

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'
The Rolling Stones lead singer is intrigued by 'technology breakthrough' as he discusses the possibility of being brought back to life via technology after he dies.

  Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Mick Jagger has talked about the possibility of having a "posthumous tour." The Rolling Stones frontman didn't confirm whether his band would have a hologram show like ABBA Voyage once they've departed the world, but it's not the first time he's mentioned it.

"You can have a posthumous business now, can't you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing, which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it," he told The Wall Street Journal.

The "Angry" singer previously discussed how avatar shows offer endless opportunities for veteran acts. Although he hasn't considered whether the "Start Me Up" rockers - who have been touring for more than 60 years - could have their own digital hologram concert in the future, he is intrigued by the "technology breakthrough."

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, the 80-year-old music legend said, "That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven't really honestly thought about it. The ABBA thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough, which, I haven't actually seen it yet."

"I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike. So I didn't get to go. I wasn't going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible, so I can't really answer that. Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road? We're already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well."

In May last year, the Swedish icons launched their spectacular "ABBA Voyage" concert featuring their "Abba-tars" (holograms) at a purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London. The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band's new numbers such as "Don't Shut Me Down".

ABBA played their last concert just more than four decades ago. The avatar shows could go on even after the group - comprising Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have left this world.

