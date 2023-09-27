 

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' songstress appears to have sustained several cuts on her body after raising concerns among her fans with a video of her wielding two knives while dancing in her house.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears may have experienced what people feared the most after she danced with knives in a recent video. The singer appeared to have sustained injuries after wielding two knives while dancing in her house.

On Tuesday, September 26, the pop star updated her Instagram page with yet another post showing her dancing skills. Still wearing the same outfit as the one she donned in the previous clip, she ditched the blades in the new footage.

However, one of the new clips has seemingly confirmed people's worries that she might hurt herself. The 41-year-old was seen sporting a white bandage around her arm and having what looks like a cut on her thigh while dancing around in a polka-dot crop top and a pair of white bikini bottoms in her living room.

Looking in good spirits despite her apparent injuries, she twirled several times and showcased energetic movies in the videos. "My 'Pretty Woman' top ... kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots!!!!" she captioned the new clips.

Previously on Monday, Britney posted a video of her dancing while holding two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands. She was dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

In the video, Britney was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!" she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

People quickly expressed their concern in the reposts of the video on other accounts. "Now Brit, I'm usually with your shennans, but be careful, boo," one person warned her. Another chimed in, "She's in my prayers and I hope she isn't dealing with any psych episodes."

Britney's bizarre dance video came months after it was reported that Sam Asghari called it quits with her due to her disturbingly "erratic" behavior. She allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion.

TMZ's documentary "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom", which aired on FOX, also details the "Toxic" songstress' alleged fascination with knives and caffeine addiction. She reportedly slept "with one under her bed" amid terror of being "re-institutionalized."

