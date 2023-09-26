Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

Fans raise concern about the pop star after she dangerously uses two knives as props in the new Instagram clip that features her three cute dogs in the background.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is adding props to her new dance video. The singer has sparked concern among her fans after she brandished knives in a new clip posted to her Instagram page on Monday, September 25.

In the footage, the 41-year-old showed off her dancing skills like the other days, but this time she added a new element of danger by using some blades. She was seen waving around two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands, while dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

The "Sometimes" singer showed off some skin in low-rise white bottoms and displayed her cleavage in a deep-cut orange top with white polka dots. Her long blonde locks were pulled into a loose, half-up/half-down look with bangs framing her face.

In the video, Britney was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!" she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

While Britney turned off the comments on her Instagram post, the video has been reposted on others' accounts, prompting mixed responses from social media users. "Now Brit, I'm usually with your shennans, but be careful, boo," one person warned her.

Another also expressed concern as writing, "I was all for Free Britney but her behavior over this past year has definitely been more than I can take seeing anymore yes she should have freedom on her life but when her behavior is out of control that’s when you should've been stepping up." Another added, "Whoever had her locked up, did this to her period. She's in my prayers and I hope she isn't dealing with any psych episodes."

Others noticed the dogs' reaction in the clip. "She clanked them knives and the dogs was ...," one of them suggested. Another penned, "Not the dogs looking like 'wtf'.. then getting tf outta there when they hear danger!!"

Britney's bizarre dance video comes months after it was reported that Sam Asghari called it quits with her due to her disturbingly "erratic" behavior. She allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion.

TMZ's documentary "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom", which aired on FOX, also details the "Toxic" songstress' alleged fascination with knives and caffeine addiction. She reportedly slept "with one under her bed" amid terror of being "re-institutionalized."

