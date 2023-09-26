 

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades
Cover Images/startraksphoto.com
Celebrity

Fans raise concern about the pop star after she dangerously uses two knives as props in the new Instagram clip that features her three cute dogs in the background.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is adding props to her new dance video. The singer has sparked concern among her fans after she brandished knives in a new clip posted to her Instagram page on Monday, September 25.

In the footage, the 41-year-old showed off her dancing skills like the other days, but this time she added a new element of danger by using some blades. She was seen waving around two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands, while dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

The "Sometimes" singer showed off some skin in low-rise white bottoms and displayed her cleavage in a deep-cut orange top with white polka dots. Her long blonde locks were pulled into a loose, half-up/half-down look with bangs framing her face.

In the video, Britney was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!" she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

  Editors' Pick

While Britney turned off the comments on her Instagram post, the video has been reposted on others' accounts, prompting mixed responses from social media users. "Now Brit, I'm usually with your shennans, but be careful, boo," one person warned her.

Another also expressed concern as writing, "I was all for Free Britney but her behavior over this past year has definitely been more than I can take seeing anymore yes she should have freedom on her life but when her behavior is out of control that’s when you should've been stepping up." Another added, "Whoever had her locked up, did this to her period. She's in my prayers and I hope she isn't dealing with any psych episodes."

Others noticed the dogs' reaction in the clip. "She clanked them knives and the dogs was ...," one of them suggested. Another penned, "Not the dogs looking like 'wtf'.. then getting tf outta there when they hear danger!!"

Britney's bizarre dance video comes months after it was reported that Sam Asghari called it quits with her due to her disturbingly "erratic" behavior. She allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion.

TMZ's documentary "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom", which aired on FOX, also details the "Toxic" songstress' alleged fascination with knives and caffeine addiction. She reportedly slept "with one under her bed" amid terror of being "re-institutionalized."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

Torrey DeVitto Shows Off Engagement Ring After Jared LaPine's Proposal
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Dishes on 'Darker' Things She's Experienced in Her Life

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Dishes on 'Darker' Things She's Experienced in Her Life

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Latest News
Rachel Zegler Drops Out of 'Paddington 3' Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike
  • Sep 26, 2023

Rachel Zegler Drops Out of 'Paddington 3' Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere
  • Sep 26, 2023

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Torrey DeVitto Shows Off Engagement Ring After Jared LaPine's Proposal
  • Sep 26, 2023

Torrey DeVitto Shows Off Engagement Ring After Jared LaPine's Proposal

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades
  • Sep 26, 2023

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character
  • Sep 26, 2023

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

Matthew Perry Puts on Intimate Display With Mystery Woman During Lunch Date in Malibu
  • Sep 26, 2023

Matthew Perry Puts on Intimate Display With Mystery Woman During Lunch Date in Malibu

Most Read
Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction