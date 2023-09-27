Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Backlash for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Addressing the matter in an episode of her 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, the 32-year-old model/actress admits that she was 'fake posing' for the papzz while walking her dog back in August.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski discussed the controversy surrounding her after she was dragged for "fake posing for paparazzi" in an outing last month. Addressing the matter in an episode of her "High Low with EmRata" podcast, the model admitted that she was "fake posing" for the papzz at the time.

"If I like, have 10 photographers around me and I'm walking the dog, yeah like, I'll kind of make sure that my body's in a certain position to like, look good," Emily defended herself in the Tuesday, September 26 episode. "I got roasted for that."

The 32-year-old actress also opened up about having insecurities as she's constantly living under a microscope. "I'd like to see anybody get photographed as much as I'm photographed and see if you look perfect in every f**king picture," the "Gone Girl" star argued.

"It's like, either you're trying too hard or you're being thirsty and a loser for trying to look pretty for these pictures, or you know, you're mid-sentence and the light is whatever and you don't have sunglasses on and you're a mess and you're ugly," the "My Body" author added, suggesting that she couldn't win with the public. "That's just the existence of being a woman and, you know, very, a la Barbie. People just really love to hate on women. You can't get it right."

Emily, who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, went on noting, "If I was spending all my time with my kid and wearing sweatpants and whatever, then I've lost my whatever … So I think I just stopped playing that game because it was so uninteresting and like, so obvious what was happening."

That's why the brunette beauty decided to ignore trolls and choose "happiness." The Inamorata swimwear owner shared, "Literally, life is short and there's so many things that I've worked so long to get. I always wanted to live in New York City and have an apartment and have a kid and just a lot of things that I'm like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is my life.' And to like, let random people take that joy away from me, it's not allowed. I'm just not going to let that happen."

EmRata was trolled when a TikTok video saw her "fake posing" while walking her dog, Husky-German Shepherd pup named Colombo, in downtown Manhattan in August. During the out and about in New York, the "Gone Girl" actress opted to look casually chic in a white crop top and a pair of baggy khaki pants. She completed her look with a brown baseball cap and shades.

The "Blurred Lines" babe appeared to be aware of the paps as she posed for them. The supermodel could be seen stopping for a few seconds to seemingly pose, putting her hand on her waist. At one point, the mom of one grabbed her belt buckle.

