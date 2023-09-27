'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

NBC TV

Airing on Tuesday, September 26, the new episode saw more hopefuls hitting the stage in hopes of making the coaches, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani, turn for them.

Coaches in "The Voice" season 24 continued to build their teams in Part 2 of Blind Auditions.

Ruby Leigh kicked off the night with her performance of "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart". Her yodeling got John hit his button for the 16-year-old singer and the other three coaches followed suit almost immediately. Gwen told Ruby that they would work well together. Reba then asked the audience to chant for the coach Ruby should join, and Ruby went to Team Reba.

Juliette Ojeda opted to merge genres in her Spanish-English mixed language salsa version of "Hopelessly Devoted to You". None of the coaches appeared to be impressed before Gwen, Niall and then Reba all turned their chairs for Juliette. Gwen pitched to Juliette that she could help her gain more control over the performance and Juliette was sold as she joined Team Gwen.

After a brief appearance from Howie Mandel who asked for Reba's autograph, Julia Roome took the stage to sing "Dream a Little Dream of Me". Niall was the first coach to hit his button before Gwen did the same. Niall pointed out that he won last season with another young female artist with "a unique tone." Even though John pushed Julia to be on Team Gwen, she decided to pick Niall as her coach instead.

Ayvio then sang "Forget You" for his auditions, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to make the coaches turn for him. Up next was Jenna Marquis who sang "Teenage Dirtbag" which led to a battle between Gwen, Niall and John. After much deliberation, Jenna eventually decided to go to Team Gwen.

Rounding out the night was Ephraim Owen, who belted out "Beneath Your Beautiful". Niall, Gwen and John were so quick to turn their chairs after he hit the first notes. Reba later made it an official four chair turn when she hit her button close to the end of the track. Each coach tried to get Ephraim on their respective team before the contestant opted for Team John.

