Kathy Griffin So Happy 'Sleazebag' Russell Brand Faces Sexual Assault Claims

Kathy hits out at the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor as she alleges he groped one of her friends and fellow female comedian Amy Schumer is quick to heap praise for her candid comments.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is thrilled about the Russell Brand scandal - as she says it's taken "forever to catch up with that sleazebag." The fiery 62-year-old comic said in an Instagram video that she finds "comfort" in the sex abuse-accused comic, 48, facing "a price to pay" for his years of alleged mistreatment of women.

In the clip made on Sunday, September 24, she said a day before police confirmed they were investigating "non-current" allegations against Brand, "I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand. It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag."

Kathy also claimed dad-of-two Brand, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Laura Gallacher, 36, once groped one of her friends who apparently approached him during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

She added, "She went to shake his hand… and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers. You don't hear this s*** about Dame Judi Dench. You don't hear that Julianne Moore is sexually assaulting somebody."

Kathy also hit out at women comics being branded "difficult," "b*****," or bossy," adding, "In the female comedy world, it is constantly an uphill battle. It gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay."

She also said Brand's level of success was "ridiculous" in "light of this behaviour."

Comic Amy Schumer, 42, was among those who jumped to heap praise on Kathy for her video. The "Trainwreck" actress said in the comments section of her fellow comedian's post, "I love you! I hope to someday earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game."

"Also it's just like a part of my story that I have taken jokes from other comics and I have never in my life not even once done that. We have to just fight for ourselves."

Kathy's video came hours before the Metropolitan Police revealed on Monday, September 25 they were probing accusations of sexual offences in London and "elsewhere" in Britain against Brand.

A spokesperson for the force said, "The offences are all non-recent. Officers will be offering specialist support to all of the women who have made allegations."

Brand was accused of offences ranging from rape and sexual assault to emotional and physical abuse by four women, whose allegations were made public on September 16 as part of a joint investigation into the comic's treatment of women by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches" investigative journalism team.

A series of other women have since come forward to allege sexual assault and mistreatment by Brand - who has denied all their allegations and claimed he is the victim of a "coordinated attack" and conspiracy.

