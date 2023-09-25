Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Instagram Celebrity

After Chrisean accuses Blueface of using their newborn baby for clout by unveiling he has hernia, the rapper suggests that the 'Baddies' star drinking alcohol and smoking weed during her pregnancy caused their son to be born with 'a defect.'

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Another day, it's another drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The rapper and his new baby mama apparently still can't find a common ground after welcoming their first child together as they have got into an online back-and-forth following his recent interview.

Sitting down with Adam 22 on the "No Jumper" podcast over the weekend, the Los Angeles native said he's in Baltimore because his newborn son, whom he shares with Chrisean, needs a surgery for hernia. His statement triggered Chrisean who launched into an expletive-laden rant on Instagram Live.

Wearing a bra with a towel on her head while holding her son, who fell asleep, Chrisean accused her baby daddy of "exploit[ing]" their son for "click bait." She said, "He's just a clown a** n***a," adding that he's "weird a** b***h." She went on alleging, "So I'm on Instagram and you tell the world he's got hernia to hurt me."

It didn't take long for Blueface to react to Chrisean's rant. Claiming that the "Baddies" star did the same by bringing their son on social media, he penned on X, formerly Twitter, "You had a baby on live but you mad about the truth being live."

The "Thotiana" hitmaker went on blaming Chrisean and her smoking and drinking habits for their child's medical issues. "I had a baby with a crack baby smh it's my fault to fr can't cap I tried to get that abortion but she prayed for this s**t," he claimed.

"Don't be surprised y'all watched her in the outside her whole pregnancy for heaven sake she went into labor on the way to a concert," he wrote, before advising "all future young ladies [and] mother" not to "look up to rock or follow her footsteps or your baby will come out with a defect." He insisted, "My son not healthy cuz she drank smoked and got hit her whole pregnancy she couldn't even take 1 month off."

Blueface also slammed Chrisean as an "unfit" mother for delaying their son's surgery and missing medical appointments for the baby. "Idc about chrisean feelings my son is hurting everyday and she's acting like it's not a problem," he stated.

The 26-year-old claimed, "I only went to b more for the surgery but when we got there they said you missed the appointment it was 2 days ago the doctors are busy now we have to reschedule at that moment I knew she wasn't really up for the challenge."

"haven't seen rock make one move or decision right by the baby but you want to be mad at me for telling the truth," he defended himself. "she listens to comments an clout that's it that's y I bleed her online she acts right after guarantee that surgery get done before she do anything else an that I want."

Blueface shared an alleged photo of the infant's medical condition and wrote in the since-deleted tweet, "This what my son d**k look like an she worried about me an lil baby c**k like bih get our son c**k right then do what you want. Baby still ain't had the surgery for his hernia."

"She is a bad mother yes she is unfit," Blueface continued. "She been pushing the surgery back missing the appointments so she can do what she wants I went to b more thinking it's surgery they talking about she missed the appointment." He insisted he "tried to do the right thing" and keep things private.

"But this H*e keep going on an on leave me tf alone you crack baby," he added. "Do you understand my frustration now ? She playing wit my son an his well being for her own spite grief an feelings that's a innocent baby an you putting him last on yo priorities list you shouldn't have left b more without his c**k right you selfish piece of s**t."

Blueface's manager Wack 100 then weighed in on the latest feud between Blueface and Chrisean. Defending his artist, the hip-hop executive posted on his own social media account, "While you guys are laughing at #Rock this mans baby is suffering. No way a real hospital allowed this child to leave their supervision. This ain't #Zues this is real life. Blueface can't find the child to get the baby proper care. This baby is at risk & needs yo be in care of a hospital #now."

