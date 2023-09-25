 

Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
A new video sees the 31-year-old former Disney star taking Paris by storm as she's swarmed by fans and paparazzi when she is out and about in the capital city of France.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez continues to establish her place as one of the top stars in the world. A new video saw the former Disney star taking Paris by storm when she was out and about in the capital city of France on Sunday, September 24.

The said video saw the "Only Murders in the Building" actress being swarmed by fans when she left the Hotel Plaza Athenee. The 31-year-old star was mobbed by the excited fans and paparazzi, prompting her to struggle to make her way to her car despite getting help from her security team.

Despite being swarmed by fans, Selena didn't seem to be annoyed at all. If anything, she was all smiles throughout the ordeal. Fans quickly praised the singer/actress for being so humble with one raving, "her taking the time to say hi to her fans will always have my heart."

"she's literally the sweetest," another fan gushed. One person, meanwhile, suggested, "I get it everyone wants to be with miss queen gomez but yall need to be careful."

During the outing, Selena opted for a chic style. The "Single Soon" songstress donned a white top that she paired with a gray blazer with blue accent and matching midi pants. She completed her look with blue open-toe heels and a beige handbag.

In other news related to Selena, Shannon Sharpe recently talked about a viral video of him being snubbed by a paparazzo due to Selena. The Hall of Famer was having an interview with a photog outside Giorgio Baldi when the "Calm Down" hitmaker made her exit. That prompted the photog to quickly leave him to capture Selena before coming back to him.

Discussing the experience on "Nightcap with Unc & Ocho" podcast, the ESPN host believed that Selena used him to distract paps. "I saw she saw me leave and her team probably told her, 'Well this'll be our opportunity because they'll probably get him,' " he told Chad Ochocinco. "If I'd known it was her, [I'll say], 'Can I take a picture with you?' " he continued, though he admitted that he didn't really know Selena.

