Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has defended Common over rumors about his manhood. Despite having previously opened up about their non-mutual breakup, the comedian has nothing but nice things to say about his junk.

The "Girls Trip" star spilled the beans on her ex-boyfriend's bedroom skills during an appearance on "The Morning Hustle". When the host said she heard rumor the man Tiffany used to date had a "medium" penis, the actress asked for specifics which of her exes that the host was talking about.

The host then gave a straight answer, "Common," adding that she heard it from somebody he dated in the past. Disagreeing with the rapper's other ex-girlfriend, the "Afterparty" star declared, "It was good to me, I liked it."

Tiffany and Common split in November 2021 after dating for over a year. In an interview with The Washington Post which was published in July, the 43-year-old revealed that "it wasn't mutual," noting that the rapper broke up with her over the phone. She shared, "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?' "

While it ended in an abrupt way, Tiffany claimed what she had with Common was "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I've ever had." She also said it was the safest one given all the trauma she has with men.

Meanwhile, Common previously opened up what led to their breakup. "I don't think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren't feeding the relationship," he said, before adding, "It was harder for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

After hearing his comments, Tiffany admitted she was disappointed by her ex-boyfriend's remarks. "I was very disappointed. I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK,' " she said during an appearance on Fox Soul's "Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee".

