 

Prince Harry Visited Queen's Grave Instead of Joining Royals at Balmoral on Her Death Anniversary

The Duke of Sussex turned down an offer to mark grandmother's death anniversary at Balmoral with royal family and chose to visit Queen's final resting place instead.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry reportedly rejected an offer to spend the anniversary of the Queen's death at Balmoral with King Charles. The Duke of Sussex, 39, who has caused a series of rifts with the royal family since his "Megxit" from Britain, is said to have turned down what was seen as a peace offering when he apparently turned down an invitation to the Scottish estate where the monarch died last September aged 96.

According to The Sun, he was alone as he marked 12 months since his grandmother's death before he travelled to Germany for the Invictus Games.

The newspaper said the "snub" came after Harry asked the King's office for royal accommodation and security for a one-night stopover in the UK earlier this month when he was appearing at a WellChild charity bash in Chelsea, West London, before going to Dusseldorf the next day.

It added a senior aide told the duke none of the family's London homes or Windsor Castle were available as most staff were in the Highlands. But they are said to have told Harry he was welcome to join them at ¬Balmoral, where Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, were having "¬private family time."

The Sun added it is understood he then said his itinerary made the trip impossible. It said he held a short vigil alone without any ¬family members by the Queen's final resting place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, while Charles and Camilla had private prayer and reflection.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun, "For Harry this was a golden opportunity missed. He should have braved it out and gone to see them. If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans."

"He could have easily re-arranged things slightly to allow himself the time. Any attempts for a rapprochement must be on the King's terms. I'm glad he is showing some backbone and offering this olive branch."

"But Harry must have known that not only the King but the whole of the Royal Court decamp to Balmoral for the summer and that was the only place he could go."

Harry, who is now based with his family in Montecito, California, must request permission to stay in a royal property and, earlier this year, he and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 42, had been told by Charles they were no longer able to live at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

