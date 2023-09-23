 

'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Books 2024 Release Date

Paramount Pictures
The big-screen musical adaptation of the classic 2004 romcom has been given a theatrical release date after originally planned to premiere in a streaming service.

  Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Mean Girls" musical movie will come out in 2024. Although the film was originally scheduled to drop on Paramount+, it has now been given a theatrical release by the studio and will be on screens from January 12, 2024.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the movie stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Renee Rapp.

Jon Hamm will take on the role of Coach Carr, the gym coach and incompetent sex-ed teacher. And, Busy Philipps joined the cast as Mrs. George, the mother of Regina George, who is played by Rapp in the film.

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond are adapting their musical for the big screen, and they want the "Mean Girls" musical movie to have a "fresher palette." Composer Richmond told THR previously, "Right now, the day-to-day is more about the movie adaptation that we're working on. We're super involved with that."

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score - in a good way - and [give] the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row at a Broadway show or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Lorne Michaels is producing the movie for Paramount Pictures, with Fey penning the script and Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin working on the music.

