 

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona
Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

Akademiks acknowledges that Nicki is a talented artist, but he says she was destroying her own brand with her 'clown behavior,' especially as it involves her husband, Kenneth Petty.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks is not a fan of Nicki Minaj and he doesn't have a problem in making it clear. In a YouTube video shared on Friday, September 22, the media personality ripped the "Anaconda" hitmaker for allegedly embracing her "gangsta bully" persona.

"If you ask me, I think she's always in some competition with Cardi B," the 32-year-old opined. "Cardi B's a hood b***h from the Bronx who's also a Blood; Nicki Minaj and how she's been acting recently, it felt like it was almost compensating like, 'B***h, I'm like that too.' "

"Nicki has been embracing the street s**t and showing it way more than we would even expect," the podcaster continued. "Remember, her music ain't like that. We don't know her to be like that.

  Editors' Pick

Akademiks acknowledged that Nicki is a talented artist, but he said she was destroying her own brand with her "clown behavior," especially as it involves her husband, Kenneth Petty. "I don't know nobody with a good story about Nicki," he argued.

"Nicki Minaj has continued to give a facade of her being a decent, nice person behind the scenes; for anybody who's had real interactions with her, they realize that she doesn't see anybody as someone that she should respect, definitely not as equals, definitely not as someone that she can't control," Ak dished. "And now, this is why I'm so happy that she's being exposed, Nicki Minaj actually thinks that she's a gangsta bully."

Not stopping there, Ak went on to voice his opinion, "Nicki Minaj actually thinks that because she married a top-ranking Blood member of some set, she can threaten and intimidate people with that guy. She tried to do it to me." The blogger further stated, "He only knows what he knows. He don't know nothing about the music industry. He's a crash dummy. He's been crashed out multiple times before - there's a reason he's on federal probation."

"The problem here is Nicki. Nicki, while she's approaching menopause, is trying to represent gangsterism," he concluded. "We see through this lame, wannabe thug persona you're having at 45."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting
Related Posts
DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Claims Ice Spice Messes Up Big Time for Refusing to Sleep With Drake

DJ Akademiks Claims Ice Spice Messes Up Big Time for Refusing to Sleep With Drake

Dj Akademiks Goes Off on Metro Boomin After Being Asked to Stop Posting Him on Instagram

Dj Akademiks Goes Off on Metro Boomin After Being Asked to Stop Posting Him on Instagram

DJ Akademiks RIdiculed After Being Egged in the Face During Livestream

DJ Akademiks RIdiculed After Being Egged in the Face During Livestream

Latest News
Travis Barker Contracting Covid-19 Amid World Tour
  • Sep 24, 2023

Travis Barker Contracting Covid-19 Amid World Tour

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona
  • Sep 24, 2023

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley
  • Sep 24, 2023

Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role
  • Sep 24, 2023

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair
  • Sep 24, 2023

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance
  • Sep 24, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Most Read
Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
Celebrity

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'