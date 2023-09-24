DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Akademiks acknowledges that Nicki is a talented artist, but he says she was destroying her own brand with her 'clown behavior,' especially as it involves her husband, Kenneth Petty.

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks is not a fan of Nicki Minaj and he doesn't have a problem in making it clear. In a YouTube video shared on Friday, September 22, the media personality ripped the "Anaconda" hitmaker for allegedly embracing her "gangsta bully" persona.

"If you ask me, I think she's always in some competition with Cardi B," the 32-year-old opined. "Cardi B's a hood b***h from the Bronx who's also a Blood; Nicki Minaj and how she's been acting recently, it felt like it was almost compensating like, 'B***h, I'm like that too.' "

"Nicki has been embracing the street s**t and showing it way more than we would even expect," the podcaster continued. "Remember, her music ain't like that. We don't know her to be like that.

Akademiks acknowledged that Nicki is a talented artist, but he said she was destroying her own brand with her "clown behavior," especially as it involves her husband, Kenneth Petty. "I don't know nobody with a good story about Nicki," he argued.

"Nicki Minaj has continued to give a facade of her being a decent, nice person behind the scenes; for anybody who's had real interactions with her, they realize that she doesn't see anybody as someone that she should respect, definitely not as equals, definitely not as someone that she can't control," Ak dished. "And now, this is why I'm so happy that she's being exposed, Nicki Minaj actually thinks that she's a gangsta bully."

Not stopping there, Ak went on to voice his opinion, "Nicki Minaj actually thinks that because she married a top-ranking Blood member of some set, she can threaten and intimidate people with that guy. She tried to do it to me." The blogger further stated, "He only knows what he knows. He don't know nothing about the music industry. He's a crash dummy. He's been crashed out multiple times before - there's a reason he's on federal probation."

"The problem here is Nicki. Nicki, while she's approaching menopause, is trying to represent gangsterism," he concluded. "We see through this lame, wannabe thug persona you're having at 45."

