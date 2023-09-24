Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star, who was engaged to the former professional hockey player from 2018 to 2020, mourns his death by sharing a throwback photo and video of the two on Instagram Story.

Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley is grieving over the loss of her former fiance, Nic Kerdiles. After news broke that Nic was killed in a motorcycle crash, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star honored her ex with a heartbreaking tribute.

Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23, the 26-year-old shared a video of the two kissing. "I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text," she penned alongside the clip.

Savannah followed it up with a picture of the two from their engagement photo shoot at a Santa Monica beach. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss you and I love you."

"I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake," the TV personality added. "We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

According to WRKN News 2, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that Nic ran through a stop sign in a residential area north of the Tennessee capital while riding his Indian Motorcycle at around 3:30 A.M. The 29-year-old then allegedly struck the driver's side of the BMW.

Nic was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the former Anaheim Ducks player died from his injuries.

Investigators additionally told the outlet that "there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver." It was also unveiled that "no charges are expected against the BMW driver."

Nic and Savannah began dating in 2017. They got engaged in the following year, but called it off in 2020. "Nic and I have been together for two and a half years. We're just trying to find our place in this world," the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley told PEOPLE about their split.

You can share this post!