 

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star, who was engaged to the former professional hockey player from 2018 to 2020, mourns his death by sharing a throwback photo and video of the two on Instagram Story.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley is grieving over the loss of her former fiance, Nic Kerdiles. After news broke that Nic was killed in a motorcycle crash, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star honored her ex with a heartbreaking tribute.

Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23, the 26-year-old shared a video of the two kissing. "I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text," she penned alongside the clip.

Savannah followed it up with a picture of the two from their engagement photo shoot at a Santa Monica beach. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss you and I love you."

"I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake," the TV personality added. "We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

  Editors' Pick

According to WRKN News 2, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that Nic ran through a stop sign in a residential area north of the Tennessee capital while riding his Indian Motorcycle at around 3:30 A.M. The 29-year-old then allegedly struck the driver's side of the BMW.

Nic was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the former Anaheim Ducks player died from his injuries.

Investigators additionally told the outlet that "there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver." It was also unveiled that "no charges are expected against the BMW driver."

Nic and Savannah began dating in 2017. They got engaged in the following year, but called it off in 2020. "Nic and I have been together for two and a half years. We're just trying to find our place in this world," the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley told PEOPLE about their split.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona
Related Posts
Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Savannah Chrisley Splits From Nate Smith After Getting Custody of Brother and Niece

Savannah Chrisley Splits From Nate Smith After Getting Custody of Brother and Niece

Savannah Chrisley Accused of 'Repeatedly' Insulting Southwest Airlines Employees

Savannah Chrisley Accused of 'Repeatedly' Insulting Southwest Airlines Employees

Savannah Chrisley Defends Herself After 'Thrown Off' a Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'

Savannah Chrisley Defends Herself After 'Thrown Off' a Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'

Latest News
Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash
  • Sep 24, 2023

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Celebrities' Most Moving Good Samaritan Moments
  • Sep 24, 2023

Celebrities' Most Moving Good Samaritan Moments

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post
  • Sep 24, 2023

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert
  • Sep 24, 2023

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Travis Barker Contracting Covid-19 Amid World Tour
  • Sep 24, 2023

Travis Barker Contracting Covid-19 Amid World Tour

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona
  • Sep 24, 2023

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Most Read
Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
Celebrity

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Heartwarming Interaction With Daughter Vivienne at Airport

Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Heartwarming Interaction With Daughter Vivienne at Airport