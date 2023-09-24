 

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

The rumors were first brought up by a blog, which claimed on September 19 that Kym shared the shocking story in an interview on the New Orleans-based radio show, 'Uptown Angela'.

AceShowbiz - Kym Whitley never had a threesome with Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert. Despite rumors suggesting so, the "My Brother and Me" alum insisted that the story wasn't true.

The 62-year-old set the record straight by writing on X, formerly Twitter, "As funny as the idea of this story is, this is NOT TRUE. Total fabrication!" She added, "I would usually laugh at a story like this, but anyone that knows me, knows how special Gerald LeVert was to me …so I had to debunk this tabloid tale. #false #funny #nottrue."

The rumors about the alleged threesome were first brought up by Media Takeout. The blog claimed on September 19 that Kym shared the shocking story in an interview on the New Orleans-based radio show, "Uptown Angela".

Uptown Angela, however, has also debunked the gossip. The radio personality argued, "So according to MediaTakeout.com I interviewed Kym Whitley today and she spilled big TEA about an alleged threesome between her, Gerald Levert & MONIQUE…the blog says during this rendevouz, THE BED BROKE!!! WTH? This interview NEVER happened!!! Is this April Fool MTO???"

