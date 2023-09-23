Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Previously, the former co-host of 'The Real' was speculated to have had an affair with the 'Access Hollywood' host due to their good chemistry during work together.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai allegedly didn't cheat on Jeezy (Young Jeezy) before their separation. The former co-host of "The Real" reportedly remained loyal to the "Leave You Alone" rapper prior to the divorce filing despite speculations suggesting that she had an affair with Mario Lopez.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, September 22, sources who claimed to be close to the 44-year-old fashion stylist said that "there's absolutely no truth to any rumblings of infidelity between her and [Mario], or with anyone else, for that matter."

The rumors came up after Jeannie and Mario worked together on "Access Hollywood" as co-hosts. Social media users saw them having good chemistry during the taping of the TV program, prompting the public to think that there was something more than friendship in between the two. Meanwhile, the sources insisted that "any perceived chemistry between them is simply professional."

Prior to the new denial report, Jeannie and Jeezy shocked the public after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on September 14, the two are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." He allegedly cited in the legal docs that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

In the wake of the divorce filing, Jeannie reportedly was "devastated" by it and still hopes for a reunion with Jeezy. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out," a source revealed to Page Six on Thursday, September 21. "Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]."

"She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit," the insider continued. The insider additionally explained that the former host, who shares daughter Monaco with Jeezy, "did not get married to get divorced," adding, "This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."

Jeannie and Jeezy allegedly called it quits due to different "certain family values and expectations." A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

Aside from that, lack of privacy in their house appeared to be another possible reason behind the breakup. "[Her] mama has been with them since the beginning of the marriage and now [her] brother lives in the house," gossip blogger and social media personality Funky Dineva revealed after gaining information from "people who are in their circle."

