 

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Previously, the former co-host of 'The Real' was speculated to have had an affair with the 'Access Hollywood' host due to their good chemistry during work together.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai allegedly didn't cheat on Jeezy (Young Jeezy) before their separation. The former co-host of "The Real" reportedly remained loyal to the "Leave You Alone" rapper prior to the divorce filing despite speculations suggesting that she had an affair with Mario Lopez.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, September 22, sources who claimed to be close to the 44-year-old fashion stylist said that "there's absolutely no truth to any rumblings of infidelity between her and [Mario], or with anyone else, for that matter."

The rumors came up after Jeannie and Mario worked together on "Access Hollywood" as co-hosts. Social media users saw them having good chemistry during the taping of the TV program, prompting the public to think that there was something more than friendship in between the two. Meanwhile, the sources insisted that "any perceived chemistry between them is simply professional."

Prior to the new denial report, Jeannie and Jeezy shocked the public after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on September 14, the two are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." He allegedly cited in the legal docs that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

  Editors' Pick

In the wake of the divorce filing, Jeannie reportedly was "devastated" by it and still hopes for a reunion with Jeezy. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out," a source revealed to Page Six on Thursday, September 21. "Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]."

"She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit," the insider continued. The insider additionally explained that the former host, who shares daughter Monaco with Jeezy, "did not get married to get divorced," adding, "This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."

Jeannie and Jeezy allegedly called it quits due to different "certain family values and expectations." A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

Aside from that, lack of privacy in their house appeared to be another possible reason behind the breakup. "[Her] mama has been with them since the beginning of the marriage and now [her] brother lives in the house," gossip blogger and social media personality Funky Dineva revealed after gaining information from "people who are in their circle."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Chastain Shades Joe Jonas Amid His Messy Divorce From Sophie Turner

Russell Brand Faces New Abuse Allegations After Ranting About Media Conspiracy
Related Posts
'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Jeannie Mai Celebrated Jeezy, a Week Before He Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Celebrated Jeezy, a Week Before He Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Praised Jeezy's 'Strength and Wisdom' Before He Files for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Praised Jeezy's 'Strength and Wisdom' Before He Files for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Unveils 1st Look at Baby Monaco Five Months After Giving Birth

Jeannie Mai Unveils 1st Look at Baby Monaco Five Months After Giving Birth

Latest News
Netflix Unveils First Teaser and Premiere Date for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Netflix Unveils First Teaser and Premiere Date for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Shannon Beador Blasted by PETA for Driving Drunk With Dog in Her Car
  • Sep 23, 2023

Shannon Beador Blasted by PETA for Driving Drunk With Dog in Her Car

'BiP' Alum Danielle Maltby 'Blinsided' by Michael Allio Split One Day After She Froze Her Egg
  • Sep 23, 2023

'BiP' Alum Danielle Maltby 'Blinsided' by Michael Allio Split One Day After She Froze Her Egg

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split
  • Sep 23, 2023

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked
  • Sep 23, 2023

Rumors of Jeannie Mai Cheating on Jeezy With Mario Lopez Debunked

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea