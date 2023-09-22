 

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce
A few days after her husband filed for divorce, the former 'The Real' co-host reportedly is 'holding out hope' that the 'Leave You Alone' rapper will be 'willing to sit down' and work things out.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai allegedly still "deeply loves" Jeezy (Young Jeezy) amid their divorce. A few days after the divorce filing, the former co-host of "The Real" reportedly hopes for a reunion with the "Leave You Alone" rapper.

The 44-year-old fashion stylist's alleged feelings towards the 45-year-old hip-hop artist were revealed by a source in an article published on Thursday, September 21. Speaking to Page Six, the source said, "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out."

"Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]," the source went on to spill. "She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit."

On the reason why, the insider additionally explained that the former host, who shares daughter Monaco with Jeezy, "did not get married to get divorced." The insider continued, "This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."

A few days prior, Jeannie and Jeezy made headlines after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on September 14, the two are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." In the legal docs, he allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

It was reported that Jeannie and Jeezy broke up due to different "family values." A source recently spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they had differences on "certain family values and expectations." The source elaborated, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

In addition, lack of privacy in their house might have been another possible factor which led to the split. "The mama has been with them since the beginning of the marriage and now the brother lives in the house," gossip blogger and social media personality Funky Dineva revealed after gaining information from "people who are in their circle."

"And other things, from what I was told, she likes to walk the daughter to school," Dineva further shared. "And he's not for that, saying, 'You know if somebody recognizes you and I'm oftentimes not home people are going to know where we live.' They were all minor, mini, minuscule things that just combined together."

