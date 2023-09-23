 

Russell Brand Faces New Abuse Allegations After Ranting About Media Conspiracy

Cover Images/ACE/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

Just hours after he broke his silence on the accusations leveled at him, another woman comes forward with claims that the 'Rock of Ages' star jumped on her in a chauffeured limousine.

  Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand is facing fresh abuse claims from a woman who said he forced her to commit a sex act before letting her leave his house after he allegedly tore holes in her tights on a limousine ride. The comic, 48, has been accused by a growing list of women of offences ranging from rape to sexual and emotional abuse, with the latest alleged victim saying he pounced on her as she was driven to his home by a chauffeur.

Named only as Sarah, she told Sky News on Friday, September 22 that Russell jumped on her as his "friendly and charming" personality vanished. She alleged she met the comic, who is now expecting his third child with his 36-year-old girlfriend Laura Gallacher, on a plane where Brand invited her for breakfast and a walk after they had landed.

She left the airport with Russell in his limousine and said about how he "changed" in the car, "He wasn't friendly and charming in the limo. He was aggressive and I felt very vulnerable and intimidated. The limo driver was turning around a few times because I was saying no, but he ripped a hole – more than one hole – in the tights that I was wearing."

The two were then dropped off at Russell's house where Sarah said they had consensual sex. But she added when she tried to leave, Russell refused to order her a taxi until she had performed oral sex on him.

She said, "I wanted to leave and I said, 'I need to get a taxi.' And he said, 'I'm not going to get you a taxi until you do this,' which was a sex act." It is not clear when the alleged assault is said to have taken place.

Also on Friday, comedian Cole Parker claimed models were warned about going home with Russell as he could get "nasty" if women didn't sleep with him. Cole, who worked with Russell from 2000 and 2002, said on the BBC's "Newsnight" show Russell "had a reputation" for his alleged angry streak among the modelling industry.

He added, "A lot of the modelling agents would sit down and tell their models… warn them about him. Things like, people go back to his house and they fool around, and then if they didn't want to go all the way, he had a reputation for sometimes getting angry or a bit nasty if people wouldn't sleep with him the first time."

"And given the fact that he was a celebrity, very good-looking man, very funny, he didn't really need to sort of operate that way," Cole claimed. "There would have been plenty of people who would have been happy to get themselves involved in a dalliance with him, he didn’t have to go with people who were reluctant to do so."

Cole's allegations come as broadcast union Bectu said the BBC should have "thoroughly investigated" Russell in 2019, when bosses were told he had once flashed a woman in a BBC office.

Russell broke his silence on Friday, September 22 night to address in the wake of the latest allegations against him by ranting about a media conspiracy. He said in an Instagram video to his 3.8 million followers, "The trusted news initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organisations to target, patrol, choke and shut down independent media organisations."

Before news broke on September 16 that four women had accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse, he issued a furious denial of their claims. He said ahead of their accounts of his alleged abuse being printed in The Times and broadcast by Channel 4 on its "Dispatches" show all his part relationships were "consensual."

