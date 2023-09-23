 

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Crazy in Love' star, who gave birth to her first child with Blueface in early September, doesn't mention whether she wants the rapper to be her baby daddy.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Chrisean Rock is ready to have another child. Just less than a month after giving birth to her first child with Blueface, the "Crazy in Love" star declared that she's "getting pregnant in six weeks."

The first-time mom made the declaration in a video that showed her with a little girl. "I'm getting pregnant in six weeks," she stated. "Yeah, I'ma be pregnant in the next six months. Beware."

Chrisean's friend, who was off-camera, could be heard asking for clarification on what she meant by making the statement. In response, the reality star explained, "Yeah. I'm getting pregnant in six months. Six weeks? What? Yeah […] but I don't be bleedin' like that. I ain't doin' that. But I, for sure, will be having a baby in eight weeks."

  Editors' Pick

Chrisean didn't mention who she wanted to have the baby with. Although she and Blueface are no longer feuding, the femcee declared that they were not back together.

Just a few days prior, Chrisean informed fans that she and Blueface are trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their baby. "I asked blue let me run my fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so I'ma just pull up so they can meet My son f**k the fade for now," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on September 19. "I don't want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It's milfmusic ion fw the 3way relationship s**t but I can fw the family part."

"Nobody using any body but s**t is what it it is. We family," she added in a follow-up tweet. "I got peace …. My son good … don't need for nothing but me n blue love each other so much we purposely hurt each other because we became toxic asf . I woke up today n I'm not toxic I'm someone's mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up . N jaidyn gotta be mature."

Chrisean then suprisingly praised Blueface. "The bitter immature s**t is stoping the real bag n blue a genius fr at the end of the day . N***as can agree n disagree n set boundaries n keep s**t pushin fr," she stated. "Nobody got back together we gotta fix s**t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyler James Williams Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Sends Him 'Concerning' DMs

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty
Related Posts
Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Latest News
Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'
  • Sep 23, 2023

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas
  • Sep 23, 2023

Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork
  • Sep 23, 2023

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence
  • Sep 23, 2023

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface
  • Sep 23, 2023

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'
  • Sep 23, 2023

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head