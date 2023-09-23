Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Crazy in Love' star, who gave birth to her first child with Blueface in early September, doesn't mention whether she wants the rapper to be her baby daddy.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Chrisean Rock is ready to have another child. Just less than a month after giving birth to her first child with Blueface, the "Crazy in Love" star declared that she's "getting pregnant in six weeks."

The first-time mom made the declaration in a video that showed her with a little girl. "I'm getting pregnant in six weeks," she stated. "Yeah, I'ma be pregnant in the next six months. Beware."

Chrisean's friend, who was off-camera, could be heard asking for clarification on what she meant by making the statement. In response, the reality star explained, "Yeah. I'm getting pregnant in six months. Six weeks? What? Yeah […] but I don't be bleedin' like that. I ain't doin' that. But I, for sure, will be having a baby in eight weeks."

Chrisean didn't mention who she wanted to have the baby with. Although she and Blueface are no longer feuding, the femcee declared that they were not back together.

Just a few days prior, Chrisean informed fans that she and Blueface are trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their baby. "I asked blue let me run my fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so I'ma just pull up so they can meet My son f**k the fade for now," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on September 19. "I don't want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It's milfmusic ion fw the 3way relationship s**t but I can fw the family part."

"Nobody using any body but s**t is what it it is. We family," she added in a follow-up tweet. "I got peace …. My son good … don't need for nothing but me n blue love each other so much we purposely hurt each other because we became toxic asf . I woke up today n I'm not toxic I'm someone's mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up . N jaidyn gotta be mature."

Chrisean then suprisingly praised Blueface. "The bitter immature s**t is stoping the real bag n blue a genius fr at the end of the day . N***as can agree n disagree n set boundaries n keep s**t pushin fr," she stated. "Nobody got back together we gotta fix s**t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest."

