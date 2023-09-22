Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker speaks up after an L.A. federal judge ordered Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 'up to' 120 days on home detention for 'making threatening remarks' toward her rapper hubby.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B made sure that she'll always be by her man's side. Upon hearing reports about Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, being put on house arrest for threatening Offset, the "Bongos" raptress took to social media to defend her hubby.

On Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old responded to a post from blogger Ken Barbie, who quote-tweeted court reporter Meghann Cuniff's thread. "An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 'up to' 120 days on home detention for 'making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.' The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband," Meghan first penned.

"For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender," the journalist added. "Also notable: Probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on this. @OffsetYRN and @iamcardib didn't even seem to care - Offset LOL'd about it in a video as he walked off a jet, I think while going to say hey to Deion Sanders at the Colorado game."

KenBarbie then wrote in their message, "THANK YOU! Because they're definitely trying to flip the narrative like this man didn't do what he did on Instagram and tag every blog in it. Be mad at him and HIS friends." Catching wind of the post, Cardi declared, "EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F**KIN MOUTH."

You can share this post!