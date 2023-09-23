Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter After Lucy Dacus Blasts Him for Making Ableist 'Boygenius' Joke

Instagram Celebrity

The 1975 frontman becomes the butt of Internet jokes after Lucy, who formed Boygenius in 2018 alongside Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, responds to his offensive tweet.

AceShowbiz - Matty Healy seemingly couldn't handle Lucy Dacus' clapback over his un-funny "Boygenius" joke. The 1975 frontman, who is no stranger to making controversies, has deactivated his Twitter account after Lucy blasted him for making an ablesit tweet.

On Thursday, September 21, the 34-year-old wrote on X, previously Twitter, "I told Lucy Dacus that 'Boygenius' had inspired me and [The 1975 drummer George Daniel] to start a new band called 'Girlr****d'." He added, "I don't really hear from her that often."

The post did not go unnoticed by Lucy, who formed Boygenius in 2018 alongside Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. In response, she simply wrote, "You don't hear from me at all."

Matty then referenced the incident in a separate tweet, noting, "Yeah this never goes well does it." He has since deactivated his account.

Fans have since praised Lucy for her perfect reply, with one commenting, "you just gagged him." Someone else tweeted, "lucy dacus ending matty healy so bad he deleted his whole twitter top 5 funniest things to happen on this app," while another added, "I would deactivate too if lucy dacus ratioed me within 10 minutes."

Back in July, Matty angered the Malaysian government after kissing bassist Ross MacDonald onstage and slammed the country's anti-LGBT laws. When performing at the Good Vibes Festival on July 21, the singer said his band had considered pulling out of the show but did not want to disappoint their fans.

"I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he declared. "I don't see the f**king point... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."

"I am sorry if that offends you and you're religious and it's part of your f**king government, but your government are a bunch of f**king r*****s and I don't care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the f**king mood, I'm not in the f**king mood," the singer continued. He then kissed his bandmate Ross as the band played the song "I Like America & America Likes Me".

The band's set was then cut short. The festival organizers also announced that the two remaining shows had also been scrapped. The group has since been barred from gigging in the nation, where same-sex activity is illegal.

