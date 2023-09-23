 

Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Offered $150K to Perform at Male Strip Club Amid Financial Woes

The retired athlete receives the offer just days after he filed court documents to request permission to sell their property, noting that he and his estranged wife Kim are 'financially destitute.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak's ex Kroy Biermann might find a solution amid their financial issues. It was unveiled that the former football outside linebacker was offered $150,000 to perform at a male strip club in Las Vegas.

Manager of Kings of Hustler in Sin City, Brittany Rose, told TMZ that Kroy can "perform a live strip tease" at the location. Brittany added that she believes he'll also "make a ton of money in tips."

However, there are some conditions that Kroy must follow. He must "perform on stage for 15 minutes, strip down to his underwear, and give the crowd lap dances at the request of big spenders." According to the outlet, the retired athlete will also "have to take a ride on the club's 'Golden Boner.' "

Kings of Hustler claimed it sent the offer to Kroy's team on Wednesday, September 20. However, the male revue has yet to hear back from him.

The report arrived just a few days after Kroy filed court documents to request permission to sell their property, noting that he and his estranged wife Kim are "financially destitute." In the docs, obtained by Page Six, he stated that they must be permitted to unload their house because the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it.

Kroy then blamed their dire financial situation on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling." He added that despite the lien on their home, there is "some equity" in the property, but they would have to sell it immediately as a second foreclosure "looms on the horizon." The 38-year-old noted that he wants to use whatever equity is left from the sale to acquire separate residences for him and Kim.

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5. They called off the divorce in July, but he submitted the divorce paper again in August.

