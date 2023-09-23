 

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating
Cover Images/ACE PICTURES
Celebrity

When weighing in on his mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe, putting his now wife through the ringer, the 'Interstellar' actor says, 'You don't get into the McConaughey family easily.'

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has confirmed that it's not easy to get into his family. The "Interstellar" actor confirmed his wife Camila Alves' statement about his mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, testing her when they started dating.

"My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don't get into the McConaughey family easily," the 53-year-old told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers, and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something."

"Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, 'You're welcome back,' " he added. "So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family's always enjoyed."

  Editors' Pick

Matthew went on to explain how his wife Camila eventually broke through with his mom. "Camila goes, 'I'm not asking your permission anymore.' And basically, my mom was like, 'There we go. That's right,'" he recalled their conversation.

Matthew's comment arrived after Camila talked about the "tricky" situation she used to have with her mother-in-law last month. When speaking on "Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam" podcast, the model recounted, "She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me."

"I mean, really testing me," Camila went on explaining. "She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

It was not until their trip to Istanbul that Camila and her mother-in-law, whom she calls "Ma Mac," finally got along. "All she wanted was for me to fight back," she pointed out. "From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. It can get tricky sometimes."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Unleashes Receipt Amid Paternity Lawsuit

Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter After Lucy Dacus Blasts Him for Making Ableist 'Boygenius' Joke
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Recalls How His Mom Would Be 'Testing' Her

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Recalls How His Mom Would Be 'Testing' Her

Latest News
Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter After Lucy Dacus Blasts Him for Making Ableist 'Boygenius' Joke
  • Sep 23, 2023

Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter After Lucy Dacus Blasts Him for Making Ableist 'Boygenius' Joke

Zendaya Coleman Left Exasperated by Tom Holland Engagement Rumor
  • Sep 23, 2023

Zendaya Coleman Left Exasperated by Tom Holland Engagement Rumor

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video
  • Sep 23, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar
  • Sep 23, 2023

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating
  • Sep 23, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating

Jack Osbourne Reacts to Rape Allegations Against His Pal Russell Brand
  • Sep 23, 2023

Jack Osbourne Reacts to Rape Allegations Against His Pal Russell Brand

Most Read
Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'
Celebrity

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle