Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has confirmed that it's not easy to get into his family. The "Interstellar" actor confirmed his wife Camila Alves' statement about his mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, testing her when they started dating.

"My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don't get into the McConaughey family easily," the 53-year-old told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers, and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something."

"Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, 'You're welcome back,' " he added. "So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family's always enjoyed."

Matthew went on to explain how his wife Camila eventually broke through with his mom. "Camila goes, 'I'm not asking your permission anymore.' And basically, my mom was like, 'There we go. That's right,'" he recalled their conversation.

Matthew's comment arrived after Camila talked about the "tricky" situation she used to have with her mother-in-law last month. When speaking on "Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam" podcast, the model recounted, "She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me."

"I mean, really testing me," Camila went on explaining. "She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

It was not until their trip to Istanbul that Camila and her mother-in-law, whom she calls "Ma Mac," finally got along. "All she wanted was for me to fight back," she pointed out. "From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. It can get tricky sometimes."

