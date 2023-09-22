 

Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children

Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children
Cover Images/imageSPACE/Media Punch
Celebrity

Acknowledging that it sounds like 'a selfish, awful thing to say,' the '9 to 5' hitmaker admits she feels 'almost' happy she 'never had children' with husband Carl Dean.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton feels "almost glad" she never had children as she hates the idea of bringing them up in a divided world. The "Jolene" singer, 77, who has been wed to her husband Carl Dean for 57 years, said she wouldn't want to raise kids in today's political climate as she thinks "nobody is willing to listen to anybody."

"I know this sounds like a selfish, awful thing to say, but I'm almost glad I never had children. I worry myself to death about my nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews," she told Mojo magazine about how she and Carl have come to think of themselves as each other's child.

"It seems like we're not making any progress, mostly because nobody's trying. Nobody's willing to listen to anybody else. Everybody already knows everything. You're going to teach your children the same thing, whether it's right or wrong… my husband and I, we just think of ourselves as each other's child. He's my only child, and I'm his only child."

  Editors' Pick

Dolly added her family is split 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans - meaning it is nearly impossible for them to have a peaceful get-together. She said, "You can't even have a Christmas dinner, especially if somebody gets drinking. You think, 'Oh Lord, it's not even worth it any more.' We've lost families, we've lost friends, all because of the great divide – that's just politics."

Dolly has previously opened up about not having kids, telling Oprah Winfrey in a 2020 interview, "I believed that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine."

She added to the chat show host, 69, not having kids gave her the time to set up her Imagination Library initiative, which donates books to young children.

She also told The Guardian in 2016 she feared if she had kids, it would have stopped her being a star. Dolly admitted, "I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else. Because I would've felt guilty - if I'd have left them (to go touring). Everything would have changed. I probably wouldn't have been a star."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake
Related Posts
Dolly Parton 'Heartbroken' Over Canceled Plans of Elvis Presley Covering 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton 'Heartbroken' Over Canceled Plans of Elvis Presley Covering 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton

Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton

Dolly Parton Dishes on How She Uses Her Temper in Business World

Dolly Parton Dishes on How She Uses Her Temper in Business World

Dolly Parton Jokes She Lost a Dolly Lookalike Concert at Drag Show

Dolly Parton Jokes She Lost a Dolly Lookalike Concert at Drag Show

Latest News
Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children
  • Sep 22, 2023

Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children

Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina Stewart $20K in Monthly Spousal Support
  • Sep 22, 2023

Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina Stewart $20K in Monthly Spousal Support

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake
  • Sep 22, 2023

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC
  • Sep 22, 2023

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune
  • Sep 22, 2023

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune

Brian Austin Green Blames His Vertigo for Being Unable to See Oldest Son for Years
  • Sep 22, 2023

Brian Austin Green Blames His Vertigo for Being Unable to See Oldest Son for Years

Most Read
This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce
Celebrity

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House