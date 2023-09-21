Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old Canadian emcee, who'd been wearing a very low cut before being sent to jail, has grown his hair out a bit in the mug shot.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's mug shot was made public as he was being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. In the picture, which was revealed on Wednesday, September 20, the "Hurts Me" rapper looked very unhappy since his attempt to appeal his 10-year prison sentence was denied by a judge.

The 31-year-old, who'd been wearing a very low cut before being sent to jail, has grown his hair out a bit in the mug shot, which was obtained by TMZ. The cut was accented with a mustache and scraggly beard.

Many on X, formerly Twitter, have since weighed in on Tory's new look. "His hair look like mine underneath my wig," one user commented. "They got homie with a dry perm," another person quipped, while a third added, "Bro got nappy Mexican hair."

The "It Doesn't Matter" emcee initially attempted to appeal his jail sentence in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case. However, a judge denied his bond request on September 14.

The judge noted that the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, is "convicted of a violent felony, has a history of violating court orders, and isn't a U.S. citizen," per TMZ report. His legal team allegedly argued the last point, saying the rap star is in America legally on an active work visa and has no reason to go back to his home country. However, the judge stuck to the ruling.

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on August 8 after being found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

You can share this post!