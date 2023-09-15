Tory Lanez to Stay Behind Bars After Denied Bail for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Appeal

Instagram Celebrity

A judge reportedly denied the Canadian rapper's motion because he is 'convicted of a violent felony, has a history of violating court orders, and isn't a U.S. citizen.'

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison. The "It Doesn't Matter" emcee attempts to appeal his 10-year prison sentence in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, but a judge reportedly denied his bond request.

On Thursday, September 14, the 31-year-old made a court appearance for a hearing to decide if he would be granted bail while his appeal plays out. However, a judge denied his motion, noting that the rapper is "convicted of a violent felony, has a history of violating court orders, and isn't a U.S. citizen," per TMZ report.

Tory's legal team allegedly argued the last point. They claimed the Canadian rap star is in America legally on an active work visa and has no reason to go back to his home country. However, the judge stuck to the ruling.

Tory's latest motion was revealed by Legal Affairs & Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff earlier this month. Meghann obtained a copy of the legal documents and posted it on X (formerly Twitter).

"From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez's relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks," Meghann noted in the caption of her post. "His fiancee is now his wife, according to the motion."

The bail motion additionally revealed the rapper's future plans should he be released back into society. "If released, he would live locally in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their child, aged six years old," it read.

"Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson's wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school," it continued. "They will rent a home near Mr. Peterson's father, step-mother, siblings, and their children."

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on August 8 after being found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

You can share this post!