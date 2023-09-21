 

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

The 'When Harry Met Sally...' star is said to be crushing on the newly single actor, but she is patiently waiting for the dust to settle on Kevin's bitter divorce before she makes a move on him.

AceShowbiz - Meg Ryan reportedly has her eyes on Kevin Costner, who was recently embroiled in bitter divorce with his ex Christine Baumgartner, and it's only a matter of time before she puts it into action. Said to be having a crush on the 68-year-old actor, the actress is reportedly patiently waiting for the dust to settle on his divorce before she makes a move on him.

"She's always had a soft spot for Kevin," a so-called insider told the National Enquirer (via Radar Online). "Whenever they'd run into each other at showbiz events through the years, there was a major spark."

Meg and Kevin were both slated to star in "The Tortilla Curtain" in the mid-2000s, but the project fell through. The source noted of the 61-year-old actress, "It's one of her big regrets that they never managed to work together."

Meg, who was last dating John Mellencamp, has "not given up on dating forever, she's just waiting for the right candidate - and Kevin checks every box of what she'd love in her next guy," the insider dished. "He's passionate about his craft, he's a musician and he's good-looking."

Hopeful that her future relationship might work, the source added, "It also helps that he lives right down the street from her in Santa Barbara!" For now, "Meg is putting the word out among their mutual friends that she's there if Kevin ever wants some company. He just might give her a call when he's ready to date again. He always thought she was cute," the insider revealed.

Meg first dated John from 2010 until 2014. Following their reunion in 2017, they got engaged in 2018, before eventually splitting again in 2019.

As for Kevin, he just settled his divorce with Christine. The former spouses reportedly reached an agreement over the weekend after she filed for divorce in May, abruptly ending their dispute that could have turned uglier.

A joint statement from the former couple read, "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings." As part of the agreement, their prenup is enforced.

