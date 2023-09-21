'Bachelor' Alum Clayton Echard Hit With Paternity Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Fling

Instagram Celebrity

Filing the lawsuit against the 'Bachelor' alum is a podcast host from Scottsdale, Arizona, who claims she was 'engaged in sexual activity' with the reality star on May 20.

AceShowbiz - Clayton Echard has been accused of getting his ex-fling pregnant. A woman, who wishes to stay anonymous, filed a paternity lawsuit against "The Bachelor" alum in August.

The expectant podcast host from Scottsdale, Arizona claimed she was "engaged in sexual activity" with the reality star on May 20. In her filing, which was first obtained by The U.S. Sun, she said she is due to give birth to twins in February 2024.

The woman insisted in the legal docs that she hadn't been with anyone since March 2022. She also said Clayton allegedly broke things off after having a one-night stand with her. According to the woman, Clayton didn't believe copies of pregnancy results that she sent, stressing that they only had oral sex.

She includes some screenshots of alleged texts from Clayton. They included, "I don't believe you for a second," "I legitimately hate you right now," "You have lost your mind and I hope YOU think about how terrible this is that you would subject me to this," as well as "My personal hell would be having to have you be a part of my life," per Page Six.

The woman claimed she "offered more than 50 times in writing" for Clayton to take a paternity test. They allegedly scheduled an appointment for August 23, which she said she paid a $725 deposit for. However, it was canceled due to Clayton's "unwillingness to participate."

Clayton has requested a "court-ordered paternity test" that be paid for by the woman. He said the case was "groundless and lacking in merit" because they "never had sexual intercourse," according to his August 21 petition.

Clayton, who first appeared on "The Bachelorette" in 2021 for Michelle Young's season, also doubled down on his denial to The Sun. "My response is in the court documents," he said. "I'm not giving it the time of day because it's baseless. We did not have sexual intercourse."

Clayton is scheduled to take the paternity test on September 26. He and the woman will return to court two days later for an early resolution conference.

