 

Meg Ryan Allegedly Attempts to Warn John Mellencamp's New GF of His 'Bad Boy Ways'

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
After her former partner publicly praised Kristin Kehrberg, the 'You've Got Mail' actress reportedly believes that the 'Hurts So Good' singer will make his new flame 'miserable in the end.'

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meg Ryan appeared to be trying to keep John Mellencamp's new girlfriend away from a heartbreak. After her former partner's new flame was identified as Kristin Kehrberg, the "You've Got Mail" actress reportedly is attempting to warn his new girlfriend of the "Hurts So Good" singer's "bad boy ways."

Speaking to the National Enquirer, via Radar Online, a source revealed the 61-year-old actress' plan by saying, "Meg wants to open Kristin's eyes to John's bad boy ways and tell her things will go sour. It's inevitable!"

The source went on to spill, "Meg believes John is poison to any woman and will only make Kristin miserable in the end. She's trying to get the message to her about what she's in for." The insider continued, "John may pour on the charm in the beginning but he's selfish to the bone. Sooner or later he will slide back to his bad habits, like neglecting to call, forgetting birthdays, and showing up late or not at all."

Meg's alleged warning to Kristin came after John publicly bragged that he has been in a romantic relationship with a woman for seven months. However, in the August 27 episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, John kept her identity under tight wraps without explaining the reason.

"You don't know her. She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly," John said about his flame. He then recounted, "She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

A few days after the episode was released, John's new girlfriend was revealed to be Kristin, a multimillionaire socialite. That same month, John and Kristin packed on the PDA during their romantic outing in Los Angeles. At that time, they could not keep their hands off each other. The two were spotted sharing a hug. He was also caught on camera helping her fix her hair while they were having a conversation.

Meg and John began their romantic relationship back in 2014. After being in an on-and-off romance for a number of years, the former couple went separate ways in 2019. Previously, John has admitted that Meg is "a great girl" but he was being "a s**tty boyfriend" to her.

