 

Prince Harry Celebrates 39th Birthday With Meghan Markle and Their Pals in German Bar

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
The Duke of Sussex rings in his birthday with his wife and their friends in a traditional German bar while they are in the country to kick off the Invictus Games.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry reportedly marked his 39th birthday by partying in Germany with bratwurst and beer. The Duke of Sussex hit the milestone on Friday, September 15 and is said to have spent the night before his big day on a night out in Dusseldorf - where he has been attending the Invictus Games - at traditional German restaurant and bar Im Goldened Kessel with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and a group of friends.

"He was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely ... Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal. I had goosebumps when they walked into the restaurant ...," restaurant owner Thea Ungermann told the publication.

The publication reports Harry feasted on bratwurst sausage and wiener schnitzel washed down with beer and was presented with a white chocolate birthday cake during the meal with staff singing "Happy Birthday" to him.

Head waiter Frank Wackers added, "They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice." A source told the outlet, "They drank local beer and ate family style dishes to experience a true German meal ... They did not dine in a private space and were in joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team."

The insider added that the group went back to their hotel after dinner where Harry was treated to another rendition of "Happy Birthday" and some cake.

Harry flew into Dusseldorf to help kick off the 2023 edition of his Invictus Games - which he launched in 2014 for sick, injured, and wounded service personnel and veterans - on September 9 and Meghan joined him later in the week.

They both attended a Family + Friends party during the competition and Meghan explained she hadn't been there for the beginning of the tournament due to her commitments to the couple's children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

She said, "It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created ... has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

"Getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing, and I hear the week so far has been off to a good start - is that right?"

