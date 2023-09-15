 

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber
Instagram
Music

While gearing up to release her collaboration with Drake, the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker strips down her Bieber-assisted song and drops the new version for fans' listening pleasure.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has thrilled fans by releasing a new acoustic version of "Snooze" featuring Justin Bieber. After premiering the music promo for the "SOS" track featuring the "Peaches" hitmaker, SZA has shared the first song on the deluxe edition of the album, which is called "Lana".

The "Kill Bill" hitmaker said she "forgot" the song was coming out today, September 15. "Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now (sic)," she wrote alongside a clip of the song on Instagram.

This week also saw SZA and former flame Drake - who briefly dated in 2009 - tease their track on the latter's hotly anticipated LP "For All the Dogs".

  Editors' Pick

The pair both shared what appears to be the artwork for "Slime You Out" on Instagram - a picture of Hollywood star Halle Berry covered in green slime at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. It comes with a Parental Advisory warning.

SZA is tagged in Drake's post which simply has the embarrassed face emoji and a green love heart. The "Good Days" singer also shared the same artwork to her profile and tagged her ex-lover. It's expected to be released today as well.

"For All the Dogs" will drop on September 22 and will also feature collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. The lead single "Search and Rescue" arrived back in April.

SZA previously gushed that she thinks "highly" of the "Rich Flex" rapper. The star insisted things have never been "weird" between them since their split and they have nothing but kind things to say about each other.

SZA told Audacy last year, "We're cool. And we've always been cool. It's never been weird. Anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him... He's King Drake."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy
Related Posts
SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Recalls Being Cheated On by 'Trash Ex-Boyfriend' While Performing in London

SZA Recalls Being Cheated On by 'Trash Ex-Boyfriend' While Performing in London

SZA Rips Internet Trolls for Bullying Lizzo: It 'Makes Me Upset'

SZA Rips Internet Trolls for Bullying Lizzo: It 'Makes Me Upset'

Latest News
SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber
  • Sep 15, 2023

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy
  • Sep 15, 2023

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing
  • Sep 15, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny
  • Sep 15, 2023

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent
  • Sep 15, 2023

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

Most Read
Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry
Music

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

Taylor Swift Vibing to 'Cool for the Summer' at VMAs After Demi Lovato Dumped Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift Vibing to 'Cool for the Summer' at VMAs After Demi Lovato Dumped Scooter Braun