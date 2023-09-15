SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

Instagram Music

While gearing up to release her collaboration with Drake, the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker strips down her Bieber-assisted song and drops the new version for fans' listening pleasure.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has thrilled fans by releasing a new acoustic version of "Snooze" featuring Justin Bieber. After premiering the music promo for the "SOS" track featuring the "Peaches" hitmaker, SZA has shared the first song on the deluxe edition of the album, which is called "Lana".

The "Kill Bill" hitmaker said she "forgot" the song was coming out today, September 15. "Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now (sic)," she wrote alongside a clip of the song on Instagram.

This week also saw SZA and former flame Drake - who briefly dated in 2009 - tease their track on the latter's hotly anticipated LP "For All the Dogs".

The pair both shared what appears to be the artwork for "Slime You Out" on Instagram - a picture of Hollywood star Halle Berry covered in green slime at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. It comes with a Parental Advisory warning.

SZA is tagged in Drake's post which simply has the embarrassed face emoji and a green love heart. The "Good Days" singer also shared the same artwork to her profile and tagged her ex-lover. It's expected to be released today as well.

"For All the Dogs" will drop on September 22 and will also feature collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. The lead single "Search and Rescue" arrived back in April.

SZA previously gushed that she thinks "highly" of the "Rich Flex" rapper. The star insisted things have never been "weird" between them since their split and they have nothing but kind things to say about each other.

SZA told Audacy last year, "We're cool. And we've always been cool. It's never been weird. Anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him... He's King Drake."

You can share this post!