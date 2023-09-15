Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington Reunite on Runway

British Vogue Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Four of the original supermodels got together at a fashion show on Thursday, September 14. Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell reunited on the stage to wrap up the Vogue World: London event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to kick off Fashion Week in the city which runs from September 15 until September 19.

"Every element of the fashion in Vogue World, London not only had to work on stage at Drury Lane, but also on the livestream. These dresses are mesmerising in person, but also virtually," British Vogue contributing editor Jack Borkett noted of the event.

All four of the models walked in designer dresses while Eurythmics star Annie Lennox performed her hit "Sweet Dreams" alongside the London Community Gospel Choir.

After taking their individual turns to walk the makeshift runway - which snaked through the audience - the four supermodels then climbed back onto the theatre's stage to be presented with bouquets of flowers. They were joined by other models who danced and clapped while Annie finished her performance which ended with red rose petals being dropped from the ceiling.

The four women recently covered Vogue magazine's September issue which came ahead of the release of their Apple TV Plus documentary "The Super Models" which showcases their rise to fame in the 1990s.

In a previous issue of Vogue, Naomi opened up about the documentary, saying, "It's about our life and times together, our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood. It was an incredible time, but we worked hard."

"And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other's energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us."

"The Super Models" debuts on Apple TV Plus on September 20.

