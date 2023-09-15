Bella Hadid Sports Shaved Head in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 26-year-old supermodel, who was previously on hiatus due to health issues, debuts a completely shaved head for the brand's new Heaven campaign for its fall 2023 collection.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid showcases what seems to be her most daring look to date. The supermodel debuted a completely shaved head for Marc Jacobs' new Heaven campaign for its fall 2023 collection.

In photos for the futuristic campaign, the 26-year-old ditched her chest-length tresses for the shocking hair transformation. In addition to the dramatic bald look, Bella could be seen modeling several sci-fi-esque pieces.

Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerson, one image featured the catwalk beauty channeling an A.I. robot. She armored herself with a shiny silver chrome suit which consisted of a cropped breastplate, matching high-waisted bottoms and knee-and-arm cuffs.

In another snap, Bella went completely naked. Showing her back to the camera, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid only donned a sculptural silver ear cuff with silver tentacles growing out of her spine.

Marc revealed that he was inspired by his famous Kiki Boot, the dominatrix-styled platform Mary Janes, for the photo shoot. "The fall 2023 collection pays homage to the cult favorite Kiki Boot," the brand shared in a statement, "with the introduction of the Kiki Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories."

The campaign marks Bella's anticipated return following her five-month hiatus due to her health issues. Back in August, the star gave fans update after she underwent treatment for Lyme disease, a chronic condition she's battled for almost 15 years. "Living in this state," Bella wrote on Instagram at the time, "worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," the sister of Gigi Hadid continued. "Thank you for the patience of the incredible company's that I work for, my supporters and the people who continued to check in...I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express. I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much."

