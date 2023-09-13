Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

The Russian model is pictured making her way into her rumored boyfriend's Tribeca apartment several minutes after the former NFL star enters his full-floor condo first.

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk has seemingly reunited with Tom Brady following her steamy vacation with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper. The model and her rumored boyfriend have been spotted arriving at his apartment in New York City within minutes apart.

On Monday afternoon, September 11, the former quarterback arrived at his Tribeca afternoon. The 46-year-old hunk appeared in good spirits as he made his way into his apartment. Opting for a casual look, he sported a black hoodie with matching dark sweatpants, teamed with white trainers. He also donned a white hat which he put on backwards.

Irina reportedly arrived earlier than Tom, but she didn't enter the building right away. She reportedly waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV after the father-of-three entered his full-floor condo first. Moments later, she made a "quick dash inside" his building as they actively avoided being photographed together, according to Daily Mail.

The catwalk beauty looked effortlessly cool in a cheetah-print maxi dress teamed with Adidas sneakers. Her long dark hair was styled in a single braid as she carried a black shoulder purse and a black round hat. She also wore a pair of dark sunglasses with her AirPods in her ears.

The pair allegedly spent the rest of the afternoon inside the apartment. She was seen sporting the same outfit when she walked around New York City the following morning.

Irina was in town for New York Fashion Week. On Monday morning, prior to meeting her rumored boyfriend, she walked the Michael Kors runway in Brooklyn.

Irina's NYC rendezvous with Tom came after she returned from her Italian getaway with her ex-boyfriend Bradley. During the trip with their daughter Lea, the former couple was caught getting cozy. At one point, the Hollywood star was seen giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. The 48-year-old actor/director also appeared to be carrying Irina's purse.

Tom, however, was seemingly unbothered by her steamy vacation with Bradley. Sources told TMZ that despite the sighting, the former football player and the Russian model are continuing to date and still romantically involved.

