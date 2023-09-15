Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida

Instagram Celebrity

The ordeal, which left one person dead, reportedly occurred while the 'Pound Town' raptress was filming a music video with her group at Oakland Park Flea Market on Thursday, September 14.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red has broken her silence on a fatal shooting that happened near her music video set. After reports suggested that one person was dead from the ordeal, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker insisted assured fans that she's "secure."

The 25-year-old spoke up about the incident via Instagram Story on Friday, September 15. She began her message, "I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But i gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc s**t is not true, at all."

"To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn't on my set," she added. "[I'm] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to hire off-duty's to make sure everyone was safe."

Sexxy, born Janae Nierah Wherry, went on to note that she and her team "finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period." She then concluded her post by writing, "I'm just trying to work hard, make good music, connect with my fans. Please don't try to twist narratives and put this on a b***h."

The shooting reportedly occurred on Thursday night. According to TMZ, a suspect opened fire while Sexyy was filming a music video with her group at Oakland Park Flea Market. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a video shared on Instagram, some police officers could be seen standing around one injured individual who was lying on the ground. Another clip, meanwhile, showed people walking on the other side of the road.

