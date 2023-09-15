 

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash
Cover Images/Janet Mayer/JOHN NACION
TV

In other related news, actress Jennifer Aniston has been dragged online after she was caught liking the daytime talk show host's 'scabbing' post on Instagram.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - It seems like "The Drew Barrymore Show" faces a struggle after host Drew Barrymore announced that it would return for season 4 despite the ongoing WGA strike. According to a new report, some stars have decided to drop out of appearances on the show amid backlash.

Among those who reportedly step away from the series is Matthew McConaughey. No other details are available about the alleged self-removal.

In other related news, Jennifer Aniston was dragged online after being caught liking Drew's "scabbing" post on Instagram. An eagle-eyed X user noticed that the "Friends" alum was one of several celebrities who "liked" the "Charlie's Angels" star's controversial post in which she announced that her show would resume filming without its writers.

  Editors' Pick

"Very interesting which celebs liked Drew Barrymore's scabbing Insta post," British voice actor Rebecca Norfolk said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I love Drew Barrymore. I think she's dazzling but … I hope she changes her mind on this one."

In her post, Rebecca also attached a screenshot showing that Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins also showed support for Drew. The voice actor, however, noted that Jennifer Garner and Kristen appeared to have unliked the post.

Some people, meanwhile, particularly slammed Jennifer for her social media activity. "Jenn Aniston needs to watch her double-tapping lately," one person said. Another wrote, "Aniston seems to keep making news lately for the wrong reasons."

They were seemingly referring to the drama surrounding "The Morning Show" actress after she was caught liking Jamie Foxx's "anti-Semitic" post. Following the backlash, the 54-year-old star appeared to throw the "Day Shift" actor under the bus by writing on her Instagram page, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager
Related Posts
'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

50 Cent to Replace Drew Barrymore on Her Talk Show as She Tests Positive for COVID-19

50 Cent to Replace Drew Barrymore on Her Talk Show as She Tests Positive for COVID-19

Drew Barrymore Receives Three Nominations for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Drew Barrymore Receives Three Nominations for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Latest News
Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs
  • Sep 15, 2023

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied
  • Sep 15, 2023

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager
  • Sep 15, 2023

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash
  • Sep 15, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces
  • Sep 15, 2023

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim
  • Sep 15, 2023

Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim

Most Read
Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer
TV

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer

Sharna Burgess Says It's 'Tough' Upon Learning That She Wasn't Invited to Return to 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess Says It's 'Tough' Upon Learning That She Wasn't Invited to Return to 'DWTS'

Ellen DeGeneres Announces TV Comeback, a Year After Quitting Daytime Show

Ellen DeGeneres Announces TV Comeback, a Year After Quitting Daytime Show

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Over Awkward Exchange With 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Over Awkward Exchange With 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farrah Griffin

'Real Time with Bill Maher' Returns Without Writers Despite Ongoing WGA Strike

'Real Time with Bill Maher' Returns Without Writers Despite Ongoing WGA Strike

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara Stormed Off After Howie Mandel Joked About Her Single Status Again on 'AGT'

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Make It to Finals in Qualifiers 4 Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Make It to Finals in Qualifiers 4 Results Show

'The Masked Singer' Taps Rita Ora to Replace Nicole Scherzinger as Panelist

'The Masked Singer' Taps Rita Ora to Replace Nicole Scherzinger as Panelist