Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - It seems like "The Drew Barrymore Show" faces a struggle after host Drew Barrymore announced that it would return for season 4 despite the ongoing WGA strike. According to a new report, some stars have decided to drop out of appearances on the show amid backlash.

Among those who reportedly step away from the series is Matthew McConaughey. No other details are available about the alleged self-removal.

In other related news, Jennifer Aniston was dragged online after being caught liking Drew's "scabbing" post on Instagram. An eagle-eyed X user noticed that the "Friends" alum was one of several celebrities who "liked" the "Charlie's Angels" star's controversial post in which she announced that her show would resume filming without its writers.

"Very interesting which celebs liked Drew Barrymore's scabbing Insta post," British voice actor Rebecca Norfolk said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I love Drew Barrymore. I think she's dazzling but … I hope she changes her mind on this one."

In her post, Rebecca also attached a screenshot showing that Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins also showed support for Drew. The voice actor, however, noted that Jennifer Garner and Kristen appeared to have unliked the post.

Some people, meanwhile, particularly slammed Jennifer for her social media activity. "Jenn Aniston needs to watch her double-tapping lately," one person said. Another wrote, "Aniston seems to keep making news lately for the wrong reasons."

They were seemingly referring to the drama surrounding "The Morning Show" actress after she was caught liking Jamie Foxx's "anti-Semitic" post. Following the backlash, the 54-year-old star appeared to throw the "Day Shift" actor under the bus by writing on her Instagram page, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

