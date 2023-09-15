 

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces
Cover Images/KOI SOJER
Celebrity

After first footage of the incident where the 'Creed III' star stops an intense brawl between two high school students emerges, some people accuse him of PR stunt.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors' recent good deed has been questioned by some social media users. After a video surfaced of him breaking a fight between two girls, the actor has been accused of staging it to show him in a different light amid assault allegations.

"That Jonathan Majors video is hilarious sorry man ran in and was facing the camera basically the whole time... perfectly in the middle of the shot," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another claimed, "He Said 'Make Sure You Get Me on Video.' "

A third alleged, "Lmaooo PR team doing overtime." Someone went as far as posing as a "former employee of Jonathan Majors' PR team" and writing a mock speech, urging people to let the actor "be in all those movies again." While they didn't accuse Jonathan of faking the fight, a fifth person suggested that his PR team saw an advantage out of the situation.

However, a few have come to Jonathan's defense. Clapping back at the trolls, someone said, "It weird, when ppl be out here fighting y'all complain about ppl not stepping in and just pulling out there phones. But when someone actually steps in, now it has to be a PR stunt. You damned if you do and dammed if you dont." Another argued, "One of them girls was gettin whooped on and y'all tellin staged social media got y'all so out of touch."

  Editors' Pick

The incident reportedly occurred at an In-N-Out restaurant across from Hollywood High School on Monday, September 11. Jonathan was allegedly getting food at the fast-food establishment when he decided to step in and stop the altercation.

In the video which was obtained by TMZ on Thursday, September 14, the two girls were seen in an all-out brawl before Jonathan got involved. He was seen stepping between then and keeping them apart. After the video cut, both girls allegedly went their separate ways.

Speaking to the outlet after the incident, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star urged students to "stay cool." When asked if he was "just trying to be a helpful guy," he responded, "Yeah." He additionally confirmed that he did not know the two individuals involved.

Jonathan is currently in the middle of a legal fight with his ex-girlfriend, who accuses him of getting violent during a night out in New York City back in May. He is due back in court on Friday, September 15 for the case.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Stops Seeing Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Despite His Claim

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors Breaks Up a Fight Between High School Girls at In-N-Out, 'Hopes' They Were Uninjured

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up a Fight Between High School Girls at In-N-Out, 'Hopes' They Were Uninjured

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Jonathan Majors' Attorney Responds to His Two Ex-Girlfriends' Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors' Attorney Responds to His Two Ex-Girlfriends' Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Go Rug Shopping After Morocco Trip

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Go Rug Shopping After Morocco Trip

Latest News
'Big Brother 25' Recap: One Houseguest Evicted as Tension Rises
  • Sep 15, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Recap: One Houseguest Evicted as Tension Rises

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs
  • Sep 15, 2023

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied
  • Sep 15, 2023

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager
  • Sep 15, 2023

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash
  • Sep 15, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces
  • Sep 15, 2023

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs