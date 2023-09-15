Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

After first footage of the incident where the 'Creed III' star stops an intense brawl between two high school students emerges, some people accuse him of PR stunt.

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors' recent good deed has been questioned by some social media users. After a video surfaced of him breaking a fight between two girls, the actor has been accused of staging it to show him in a different light amid assault allegations.

"That Jonathan Majors video is hilarious sorry man ran in and was facing the camera basically the whole time... perfectly in the middle of the shot," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another claimed, "He Said 'Make Sure You Get Me on Video.' "

A third alleged, "Lmaooo PR team doing overtime." Someone went as far as posing as a "former employee of Jonathan Majors' PR team" and writing a mock speech, urging people to let the actor "be in all those movies again." While they didn't accuse Jonathan of faking the fight, a fifth person suggested that his PR team saw an advantage out of the situation.

However, a few have come to Jonathan's defense. Clapping back at the trolls, someone said, "It weird, when ppl be out here fighting y'all complain about ppl not stepping in and just pulling out there phones. But when someone actually steps in, now it has to be a PR stunt. You damned if you do and dammed if you dont." Another argued, "One of them girls was gettin whooped on and y'all tellin staged social media got y'all so out of touch."

The incident reportedly occurred at an In-N-Out restaurant across from Hollywood High School on Monday, September 11. Jonathan was allegedly getting food at the fast-food establishment when he decided to step in and stop the altercation.

In the video which was obtained by TMZ on Thursday, September 14, the two girls were seen in an all-out brawl before Jonathan got involved. He was seen stepping between then and keeping them apart. After the video cut, both girls allegedly went their separate ways.

Speaking to the outlet after the incident, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star urged students to "stay cool." When asked if he was "just trying to be a helpful guy," he responded, "Yeah." He additionally confirmed that he did not know the two individuals involved.

Jonathan is currently in the middle of a legal fight with his ex-girlfriend, who accuses him of getting violent during a night out in New York City back in May. He is due back in court on Friday, September 15 for the case.

