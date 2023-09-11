WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

CBS/Ben Watts TV

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore makes headlines after announcing that her popular daytime talk show is returning for a new season amid WGA strike. In an Instagram post on Sunday, September 10, the actress/TV host explained her decision to launch season 4 without writers.

"I made a choice to walk away from MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, television," the former child star wrote on her post. "It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

She went on to say, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," Drew continued. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

A CBS Media Ventures spokesperson also spoke out regarding the matter, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, " 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." Season 4 of "The Drew Barrymore Show" is set to premiere on September 18.

According to WGA strike rules, most daytime talk shows are allowed to continue to run because a lot of them do not employ writers who are a part of the union. "The Drew Barrymore Show" and "The Talk", however, are the only two shows that employ union writers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Writers Guild told the news outlet that "The Drew Barrymore Show" is a struck show. It also shared that union members are set to picket outside of Drew's studios Monday and Tuesday in New York City.

"It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers," the spokesperson said in the statement. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike."

Fans also slammed Drew for her decision. "As a fan of your work, I would love for you to reconsider this choice. It is explicitly against the strike, and ignoring the requests of the union. This is not just disappointing, it's a huge statement to the generation of creatives younger than you that your own feelings are more important than our industry's future," one fan said.

" 'The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA covered, struck show.' Why scab? This is unexpected from you. Damn," one other added. "The WGA has called for picket lines outside your show tomorrow. As a member of SAG/AFTRA I don't agree with your decision. We should stand WITH our writers... you should be prepared," someone else wrote.

