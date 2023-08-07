Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Friends' star comes under fire for denouncing antisemitism after she was caught liking the 'Django Unchained' actor's Instagram post about fake friends.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston was caught liking Jamie Foxx's seemingly antisemitic message, but she claimed she did it accidentally. However, instead of making fans happy with her clarification, the "Friends" alum made them upset as they believe that she threw the "Day Shift" actor under the bus.

"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident," the 54-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 5. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

As for Jamie's original post, it read, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???!" It added, "#fakefriends #fakelove (sic)."

Many have since reacted to Jennifer's statement. One person wrote, "Jamie Foxx was minding his black a** business talking about fake friends & here comes Jennifer Aniston ready to call the manager cause of her lack of understanding. Chile.."

Another commented, "Jennifer Anniston was scared as hell and all she did was like the post. That tells you all you need to know about power dynamics in Hollywood." Someone else argued, "jennife anniston is such a loser and threw him under the bus, maybe she should have asked him what he meant since she was being tagged in that infogaphic especially given what he has been going through recently."

Jamie himself has issued a public apology for his post, insisting that his words had been misunderstood. "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent," he penned.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," he further elaborated. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx (sic)."

