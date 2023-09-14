 

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

The 32-year-old model was spotted dancing to one of the performances at the Tuesday, September 12 night event in New Jersey and constantly adjusting her top to avoid showing off her chest.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski nearly suffered a "close call" wardrobe malfunction during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The model, 32, was spotted dancing to one of the performances at the Tuesday, September 12 night event in New Jersey wearing a green top that daringly crisscrossed her cleavage.

Fans spotted it showed "major underboob" and said it was "fun" to see her miss "close call" exposures to viewers. Emily was spotted grinning as she constantly adjusted her top to avoid showing off her chest.

The model as at the awards to present an award and appeared on stage late in the show, introducing Karol G ahead of her performance. Her green ensemble was inspired by 2000s fashion and designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The dress featured a halter top that wrapped around to cup her chest, while the bottom was designed to look like a handkerchief. Emily's thong was also visible.

Emily appeared to be at the VMAs alone despite recently being seen cuddling up to Justin Theroux, 52, days earlier – sparking rumours the pair are an item. She was at the US Open in New York City with Jennifer Aniston's former husband Justin Theroux on her arm on Sunday, September 10.

Emily and "The Leftovers" star sat side-by-side and looked cosy at the men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The crowd was packed with A-listers including Justin Timberlake, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Seinfeld, and couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner].

Justin was married to "Friends" actress Jennifer, 54, from 2015 to 2018, while Emily has been linked to a series of stars including Pete Davidson, 29, and Harry Styles, also 29, since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36, in 2022.

