Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

The 'Camp Rock' star is caught scolding concertgoers and telling them to 'stop' after getting startled with things thrown at him during the Jonas Brothers concert in Sacramento, California.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas is so done with fans throwing objects on stage at concerts. The singer/actor has been caught on camera scolding concertgoers who pelted things at him during one of the Jonas Brothers concerts.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, the 30-year-old was seen performing "Rollercoaster" with his brothers in Sacramento, California. He walked to the front of the stage to get closer with fans when he looked visibly startled with an object thrown at him.

When he tried to sing again, another thing was seen flying above his head. The "Camp Rock" star tried to catch it but it was to no avail and it was apparently the last straw for her. He was seen telling the crowd in front of him to "stop," holding his hands up for emphasis while still keeping a smile on his face.

Nick isn't the only artist annoyed by fans throwing objects onstage. Back in July, Adele dared concertgoers to hurl something at her during her Las Vegas residency show. The British singer shared reminders to fans when performing at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, she could be heard saying, "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?" The Grammy-winning songstress added while jokingly brandishing a T-shirt gun onstage, "I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!"

Adele issued the warning after Bebe Rexha sustained an eye injury when someone threw a phone that hit her in the face during a "Best F'n Night of My Life Tour" stop in New York City back in June. Kelsea Ballerini was also startled when someone threw a bracelet at her, hitting her in the eye.

