 

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage
Instagram
Music

The 'Camp Rock' star is caught scolding concertgoers and telling them to 'stop' after getting startled with things thrown at him during the Jonas Brothers concert in Sacramento, California.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas is so done with fans throwing objects on stage at concerts. The singer/actor has been caught on camera scolding concertgoers who pelted things at him during one of the Jonas Brothers concerts.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, the 30-year-old was seen performing "Rollercoaster" with his brothers in Sacramento, California. He walked to the front of the stage to get closer with fans when he looked visibly startled with an object thrown at him.

When he tried to sing again, another thing was seen flying above his head. The "Camp Rock" star tried to catch it but it was to no avail and it was apparently the last straw for her. He was seen telling the crowd in front of him to "stop," holding his hands up for emphasis while still keeping a smile on his face.

  Editors' Pick

Nick isn't the only artist annoyed by fans throwing objects onstage. Back in July, Adele dared concertgoers to hurl something at her during her Las Vegas residency show. The British singer shared reminders to fans when performing at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, she could be heard saying, "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?" The Grammy-winning songstress added while jokingly brandishing a T-shirt gun onstage, "I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!"

Adele issued the warning after Bebe Rexha sustained an eye injury when someone threw a phone that hit her in the face during a "Best F'n Night of My Life Tour" stop in New York City back in June. Kelsea Ballerini was also startled when someone threw a bracelet at her, hitting her in the eye.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oprah Winfrey Feels 'Terrorized' With Criticisms Over Her Hawaii Relief Fund

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann
Related Posts
Nick Jonas Takes a Tumble on Stage in Boston

Nick Jonas Takes a Tumble on Stage in Boston

Nick Jonas Discusses Cultural Shock During Indian Wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Discusses Cultural Shock During Indian Wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas Admits to Seeking Therapy After 'Tragic Guitar Solo' on Live TV

Nick Jonas Admits to Seeking Therapy After 'Tragic Guitar Solo' on Live TV

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kristin Cavallari Gets Coy on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications
  • Sep 14, 2023

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer
  • Sep 14, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer

Julia Haart Reveals She 'Nursed' Her Brother Upon Her Mother's Request
  • Sep 14, 2023

Julia Haart Reveals She 'Nursed' Her Brother Upon Her Mother's Request

Oprah Winfrey Feels 'Terrorized' With Criticisms Over Her Hawaii Relief Fund
  • Sep 14, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Feels 'Terrorized' With Criticisms Over Her Hawaii Relief Fund

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Most Read
MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet
Music

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award