 

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Brush Off Feud Speculation With Goofy Video

The 'WAP' hitmaker and the 'SexyBack' crooner are all smiles in a video posted by the raptress on social media after they were rumored to have had a heated argument backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has dismissed rumours she had a furious bust-up with Justin Timberlake backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Thot S**t" rapper, 28, was caught on video behind the scenes of the Tuesday, September 12 night event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, apparently showing her dramatically waving her hands and shouting at 42-year-old "Cry Me a River" singer Justin.

But the "WAP" performer brushed off talk it was part of a row by posting a TikTok video on Wednesday, September 13 that showed her smiling and dancing next to Justin while making hand gestures toward the camera.

She explained in a caption how she always "talks" with her hands, "I just talk with my hands lol." Megan added, @justintimberlake love ya."

Page Six has reported she and Justin filmed the explanation video at a VMA afterparty at TAO Downtown in the Skybox private dining room after talk started to spread they were involved in a fight. Sources said they partied there until 2 A.M. on Wednesday.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support for Megan after she posted the video, with some saying it is typical for her to "talk with her hands," making her look angry. Multiple insiders also confirmed to Page Six their VMAs encounter was friendly.

One told the outlet, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."

Megan was at the VMAs to perform her and Cardi B's new single "Bongos". The event saw Justin reunited with his NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone amid rumours that they are collaborating on a new project.

