Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Doja Cat and Quavo an item? The "Planet Her" artist and the Migos star sparked dating speculations after they were spotted all smiles during a dinner date in New York City ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Monday night, September 11, the 27-year-old raptress and the Quality Control emcee were spotted at Carbone. Instead of hiding from the paparazzi, the pair welcomed them with Doja flashing a huge smile. The two, however, were photographed separately.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Doja could be seen sporting a bralet and mini skirt that she paired with a small pink handbag and strappy heels. Quavo, in the meantime, donned a striped shirt that he teamed with distressed jeans and trainers.

The nature of Doja and Quavo's relationship remains to be seen. The "Say So" hitmaker, however, has been linked romantically to J.Cyrus since September last year.

Doja even defended herself when someone called her out for dating the comedian. After the said individual commented, "girl everyone is unstaning you... Even if you paint yourself gold it won't make things better," she angrly replied, "I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE."

"I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE," the Grammy-winning artist further emphasized. "GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE H*ES НАНА!"

As for Quavo, he was rumored to be dating model Erica Fontaine following his 2021 split from Saweetie, who is Doja's "Best Friend" collaborator. In July, he was rumored to be romancing Lori Harvey, but the model already shut down the chatter as she's been in a relationship with Damson Idris since January.

