 

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher
Cover Images/Palace Lee
Music

The 36-year-old was performing at Austin's Moody Center on Monday, September 11 when a man suddenly jumped to the stage to greet the Canadian rap star.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake met an obsessed fan yet again during his "It's All a Blur" tour and he wasn't happy with it. The "God's Plan" hitmaker was caught off guard after one person crashed his performance in Texas, prompting him to call out a security guard for being "slow as f**k" in responding to the situation.

The incident took place when the 36-year-old was performing at Austin's Moody Center on Monday, September 11. In a clip surfacing online, a man suddenly joined the emcee onstage, who was quick to shove them back lightly. The Canadian rap star, however, seemed to change his mind and he shhook the man's hand.

"Y'all not doing security out here? You not doing security?" Drake asked while walking the fan over to the edge of the stage. A security guard finally grabbed the stage crasher, but the rapper was too upset that he argued, "Boy, you slow as f**k."

  Editors' Pick

On Monday, Drake also hinted at the release date of his long-awaited album, "For All the Dogs". He said, "I'm even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven't said yet... I know y'all excited to hear the album. I know it's, like two weeks out."

"I'm a drop a song for y'all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y'all," the four-time Grammy winner further explained. "Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men
Related Posts
Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Drake 'So Glad' Being Single While on Tour

Latest News
Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week
  • Sep 13, 2023

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift
  • Sep 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher
  • Sep 13, 2023

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation
  • Sep 13, 2023

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City
  • Sep 13, 2023

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Most Read
Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
Music

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral