Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

The 36-year-old was performing at Austin's Moody Center on Monday, September 11 when a man suddenly jumped to the stage to greet the Canadian rap star.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake met an obsessed fan yet again during his "It's All a Blur" tour and he wasn't happy with it. The "God's Plan" hitmaker was caught off guard after one person crashed his performance in Texas, prompting him to call out a security guard for being "slow as f**k" in responding to the situation.

The incident took place when the 36-year-old was performing at Austin's Moody Center on Monday, September 11. In a clip surfacing online, a man suddenly joined the emcee onstage, who was quick to shove them back lightly. The Canadian rap star, however, seemed to change his mind and he shhook the man's hand.

"Y'all not doing security out here? You not doing security?" Drake asked while walking the fan over to the edge of the stage. A security guard finally grabbed the stage crasher, but the rapper was too upset that he argued, "Boy, you slow as f**k."

On Monday, Drake also hinted at the release date of his long-awaited album, "For All the Dogs". He said, "I'm even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven't said yet... I know y'all excited to hear the album. I know it's, like two weeks out."

"I'm a drop a song for y'all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y'all," the four-time Grammy winner further explained. "Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas."

