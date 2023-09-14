Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Cover Images/Instagram/Machettepix Celebrity

The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer switches up her look as she now ditches her usual go-to sheer tights-only style and trades it for black biker shorts.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is seen opting for a new look during an outing in Florence. The Yeezy architectural designer switched up her look as she ditched her usual go-to sheer tights-only style.

During an out and about with her rapper husband on Monday, September 11, Bianca sported a pair of black biker shorts. Still, the 28-year-old Australian bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" emcee hid his entire face with a black piece of material and baggy pants, which slipped down at one point. The former husband of Kim Kardashian" completed his monochromatic look with his go-to soleless sock shoes and a black sling bag.

In pictures circulating online, Bianca and Ye were seen holding hands while going shopping during the outing. The couple, who got married in January, later headed to local McDonald's.

Recently, Bianca tried to be modest when leaving a hotel in Florence, Italy on early Wednesday morning, September 6. During the outing, she wore see-through nude tights which she usually donned with nothing underneath. However, it's unclear if Bianca went braless during the recent sighting as she had a purple pillow covering her breasts.

Ye, meanwhile, wore his favorite all-black getup. The Chicago rapper, who went barefoot, donned a loosely fitted unhemmed T-shirt, slouchy pants and a cloth covering his head and face.

It was said that the pair enjoyed a day of shopping at designer brand Marni. According to eyewitnesses, Bianca also didn't let go of the purple pillow during a late-night dinner with her husband.

Bianca's decision to alter their look came after it was reported that Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice as they're planning to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider claimed at the time.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity, adding, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction" and "any breaches are severely punished."

You can share this post!