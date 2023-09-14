 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Cover Images/Instagram/Machettepix
Celebrity

The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer switches up her look as she now ditches her usual go-to sheer tights-only style and trades it for black biker shorts.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is seen opting for a new look during an outing in Florence. The Yeezy architectural designer switched up her look as she ditched her usual go-to sheer tights-only style.

During an out and about with her rapper husband on Monday, September 11, Bianca sported a pair of black biker shorts. Still, the 28-year-old Australian bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" emcee hid his entire face with a black piece of material and baggy pants, which slipped down at one point. The former husband of Kim Kardashian" completed his monochromatic look with his go-to soleless sock shoes and a black sling bag.

In pictures circulating online, Bianca and Ye were seen holding hands while going shopping during the outing. The couple, who got married in January, later headed to local McDonald's.

  Editors' Pick

Recently, Bianca tried to be modest when leaving a hotel in Florence, Italy on early Wednesday morning, September 6. During the outing, she wore see-through nude tights which she usually donned with nothing underneath. However, it's unclear if Bianca went braless during the recent sighting as she had a purple pillow covering her breasts.

Ye, meanwhile, wore his favorite all-black getup. The Chicago rapper, who went barefoot, donned a loosely fitted unhemmed T-shirt, slouchy pants and a cloth covering his head and face.

It was said that the pair enjoyed a day of shopping at designer brand Marni. According to eyewitnesses, Bianca also didn't let go of the purple pillow during a late-night dinner with her husband.

Bianca's decision to alter their look came after it was reported that Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice as they're planning to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider claimed at the time.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity, adding, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction" and "any breaches are severely punished."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride

Latest News
Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard
  • Sep 14, 2023

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Alex Pettyfer Packs on PDA With Model Alana Felisberto After Toni Garrn Divorce
  • Sep 14, 2023

Alex Pettyfer Packs on PDA With Model Alana Felisberto After Toni Garrn Divorce

Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI
  • Sep 13, 2023

Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman
  • Sep 13, 2023

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Most Read
Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement
Celebrity

Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral