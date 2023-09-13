Raquel Leviss Blocks Former Fling Tom Sandoval on Instagram Following Birthday Wish

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Vanderpump Rules' decides to block her former fling and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star on Instagram after the latter sends her best wishes on her 29th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Raquel Leviss is further distancing herself from her former fling Tom Sandoval. The former star of "Vanderpump Rules" decided to block Tom on Instagram after the latter sent her best wishes on her 29th birthday.

On Monday, September 11, Tom congratulated his former lover a happy birthday in a comment section underneath Raquel's recent post featuring her spending the day at a flower farm. "Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend," Tom wrote, referring to the beauty pageant queen by her birth name.

Despite the sweet gesture, Raquel apparently didn't appreciate the message. Instead of replying to Tom's comment, Raquel revealed on Instagram Stories that he blocked the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman on the photo-sharing platform.

Alongside a screenshot showing she cut ties with her former co-star, Raquel attached a hot pink sticker with white writing reading "OK bye!" She then treated her followers to a happier post from her trip to the flower farm. "Thank you for the bday wishes," she penned.

Raquel previously received backlash after her affair with Tom, who was dating former friend and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix at the time, was exposed. She later issued a public apology, saying, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."

"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she said in part. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Following the drama, it was revealed that Raquel insinuated that she wouldn't return to season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules". During her appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, Raquel claimed that she "almost went back" to film for season 11. A source later shared that the 28-year-old former SUR waitress "ultimately decided against it" as she remains "focused on her mental health journey."

