 

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman
Instagram
Music

The 'Heart Attack' songstress says her parents were not surprised when she came out as bisexual because of the raunchy lyrics to the track, which was inspired by a famous woman she had a sexual relationship with.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" was inspired by a famous woman she had a sexual relationship with. The 31-year-old singer admitted her parents weren't surprised when she came out as bisexual because of the raunchy lyrics to the track, but she's refused to say who it was inspired by.

Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show", she said, "I was thinking about the hookups that I had had with a girl and decided to write this song. I wasn’t afraid of how it would affect my career … it was more so like coming to terms with it myself, like I didn't actually come out as bisexual until I was 24 or 25. I think coming from a Christian household made me nervous for that." She continued, "When I came out, my dad was like, Yeah, you have a song called 'Cool for the Summer,' like it's obvious. [My mom] was like, 'I just want you to be happy.' "

Asked if she would ever tell the woman, she smiled and said, "I'm in a relationship now and I feel like that would be inappropriate." The show's co-host Robin Quivers quipped, "Now it'll become like the 'You're So Vain' thing. Who is this song about?"

  Editors' Pick

Demi, who is now in a relationship with musician Jordan Lutes a.k.a. Jute$, has always found it hard to find a serious relationship with a woman. She explained, "What's happened in the past is like they just want a hook up and it’s like I actually wanted something more serious, so it ends up not working."

When she was just 10 years old, the "Confident" hitmaker was part of the cast of children's TV show "Barney + Friends", and she confessed to having a "bit of a crush" on the guy who played the titular big purple dinosaur. She said, "He was so nice. And you know what's funny? He was really attractive … I had a bit of a crush on him, even at a young age."

"You had to be really muscular because the suit weighs, I don't know, 50 to 100 pounds. So, he was like ripped, and he happened to have a good looking face," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Raquel Leviss Blocks Former Fling Tom Sandoval on Instagram Following Birthday Wish
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Hesitates to Come Out Due to Family's Christian Faith

Demi Lovato Hesitates to Come Out Due to Family's Christian Faith

Latest News
Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI
  • Sep 13, 2023

Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman
  • Sep 13, 2023

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week
  • Sep 13, 2023

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift
  • Sep 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Most Read
Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
Music

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral