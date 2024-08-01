Rachel Leviss Under Fire for Her Self-Centered Response to Jax Taylor's Mental Health Issue

Instagram Celebrity

The former beauty pageant queen shares a supportive message for her fellow 'Vanderpump Rules' alum, but fans take issues with how Rachel appeared to make it about herself.

AceShowbiz - Rachel Leviss (Raquel Leviss) showed support for fellow "Vanderpump Rules" alum Jax Taylor after he entered a mental health facility. Fans, however, took issues with how Rachel appeared to make it about herself in her statement.

On Wednesday, July 31, the former beauty pageant queen made use of her Instagram account to share a supportive message for Jax. "I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax's mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment," she wrote in her statement.

Reflecting on her own three-month stint at a mental health treatment center last year, the 29-year-old went on saying, "I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa. I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey."

Concluding her message, Rachel added, "This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars." In the caption, the former Bravo star wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Instead of praise, Rachel's post was met with backlash. Fans quickly condemned her for seemingly making Jax's struggles all about herself. "How did you already manage to make this about yourself," one commented. Similarly, another said, "I dare you to not make everything about you."

One other critic noted, "Maybe some more treatment is needed if you felt the need to run to Instagram and make someone else's situation about yourself." Someone else added, "How have you managed to make this about yourself? This reads so passive aggressively too. Did you learn anything at that retreat?" Another comment read, "This seems like a backhanded support message. Shoulda just kept this in the notes."

Rachel entered a mental health treatment center in 2023 after her affair with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval, who was dating co-star Ariana Madix at the time, was exposed. At the time, fellow "VPR" alums Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan insisted that Rachel didn't go to a mental facility, but "a Spa Resort" instead.

Meanwhile, Jax made the decision to seek in-patient treatment for his mental health issues in the wake of his ongoing separation from Brittany Cartwright. "Jax has always been open about his mental health struggles, particularly during the past few months on his podcast," his representative said. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to discuss this further."