Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker shares a number of photos wherein she is practicing her complex choreography for her upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira has flaunted her jaw-dropping flexibility. Ahead of her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker treated her devotees to a glimpse of her dance moves for her upcoming show.

On Saturday, September 9, the 46-year-old Colombian singer proudly showed off her skills via Instagram. Teasing her fans with a number of her choreography poses which she will offer on her upcoming performance, she uploaded a series of photos from her practices in a studio.

In the pictures, Shakira was practicing her choreography which requires incredible body flexibility. To help her move freely, she wore a short-sleeved body fit dark navy tee and a pair of long matching pants that came with white lines around both of her knees. She also donned a pair of brown pointed-toe high boots that had high heels and laces.

For the hair, the "Waka Waka" singer let loose her wavy long blonde locks and parted them in the middle. Along with the snaps, she asked her fans in the caption of the post, "Guess which song this pose is from? [eyes emoji]." She went on to express her excitement by writing, "Can't wait for Tuesday! #VMAs."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user suggested, "Omg @theannakaiser I think I see a couple of 'She Wolf' poses," adding a slew of emojis including a wolf one. Meanwhile, another gushed over her appearance by writing, "Yesssss I'm LOVING the hair [smiling face with heart eyes emoji] cannot wait for the performance."

Near the end of August, it was announced that Shakira will be performing live at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 which will be held on Tuesday, September 12 in New Jersey. In a joint post on the singer's and VMAs' Instagram pages, an announcement read, "*screams* @SHAKIRA IS OUR 2023 #VMA VIDEO VANGUARD RECIPIENT. Celebrate Shakira's incredible career at music’s most iconic night, Tuesday September 12 on @mtv!"

Shakira will be the first Latina singer to be honored with the Video Vanguard award. Previously, the award has been given to other global superstars, including The Beatles, David Bowie, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce Knowles, Rihanna, Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj.

