 

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Jacked Arms While Leaving Gym in Miami

Cover Images/Christian Charisius
The former Victoria's Secret Angel shows off her toned biceps as she wears a loose-fitting tank top paired with black bike shorts after a gym session in Miami.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The time that Gisele Bundchen has spent at the gym has definitely paid off. The Brazilian beauty has flaunted her jacked arms when leaving a Miami-area gym during one of her latest workout sessions.

The model's toned biceps could not be missed as she rocked a loose-fitting tank top when leaving the gym on Friday, September 8. In photos circulating online, the mother of two flexed her muscles as she reached for her car keys in her crossbody purse.

The catwalk beauty paired her white tank with black bike shorts that gave a glimpse of her long legs. She completed her look with black sneakers and a delicate moon necklace while styling her long blonde hair in a loose ponytail.

Gisele has been religiously hitting the gym with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Back in August, the 43-year-old flaunted her fit physique during a gym session that was also attended by her daughter Vivian. The former Victoria's Secret Angel wore a black cross-strap sports bra and matching leggings that showed off her abs.

While Gisele has denied dating rumors with Joaquim, her daughter Vivian wasn't shy to show her adoration toward the jiu-jitsu instructor. The 10-year-old girl was spotted hugging her mother's rumored boyfriend tightly with both arms while he returned the favor with a smile.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022. He has accompanied her on several vacations with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

In March of this year, Gisele addressed the romance rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said, before gushing over the Valente brothers, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

She later fueled the dating speculation after he was caught picking her up at Miami International Airport in August.

